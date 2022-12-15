Danny Helms, President, BNT of Texas, Honored Among National Mortgage Professional’s 40 Under 40

FRISCO, Texas, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Danny Helms, President, BNT of Texas (Boston National Title of Texas), headquartered in Frisco, has been recognized among National Mortgage Professional’s 40 Under 40.



Individuals in this group, all age 40 and younger, are making an impact on the mortgage industry based on their “fresh perspective” and “new energy,” according to the trade publication.

At the age of 30, Mr. Helms is responsible for every aspect of BNT of Texas—which is part of the Boston National Title Agency LLC family. Boston National is one of the leading independent title and settlement firms in the U.S.

Just one year after he joined Boston National in 2017 as an account executive in Charlotte, N.C., Mr. Helms was handpicked for this new position—moving his wife and three young children (including infant twins) to Texas. Since then, he has successfully expanded the agency’s footprint from one to six offices including Frisco (the new headquarters), Austin, Georgetown, Round Rock, Liberty Hill and Southlake.

“I love the title industry, and it’s gratifying to contribute to it,” said Mr. Helms. “It’s been wonderful to form close relationships with so many mortgage and real estate professionals since moving to this state. We all support one another and celebrate everyone’s wins.”

“Danny brings a rare combination of business acumen, emotional intelligence, and people skills to BNT of Texas,” said Nathan Bossers, President, Boston National. “Texas is a key area for our national firm, and we knew that Danny would exceed our expectations for building it out.”

To read about Danny Helms and other honorees, click here.

