Cosmetic Pigments Market to Garner $1,125.5 Million by 2030: The Brainy Insights

The cosmetic pigments market was estimated at around USD 680.1 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of nearly 5.8% during 2022-2030. The market is projected to reach approximately USD 1,125.5 million by 2030.



Industries around the world are aware that cosmetics play a big part in wooing clients. As a result, the global market for cosmetic pigments is growing. Pigments are used in a variety of sectors, including glass, paper, building materials, textiles, and cosmetics. Cosmetic pigments are used to give cosmetic products a variety of colors, textures, and finishes. Cosmetic pigments are made up of many colors, white pigments, metallic tints, and other ingredients. They are used to make cosmetics, hair dye, nail polish, and lip care products for people.

Growth Factors



Due to their extensive use in cosmetics, cosmetic pigments will experience a huge growth in demand. The market will continue to be driven by the increasing trend of men's grooming during the anticipated time frame. Growing grooming salons and consumer expenditure on cosmetics will be favorable for the cosmetic pigments market. The antiperspirants and pigments used to create the cosmetics have a matte finish and high sheen. Natural-looking white pigments, metallic hues, and sparkling pigments are all included in the selection of cosmetic pigments. To enhance the aesthetic appeal of formulations, the substance is utilized in a number of cosmetic items, such as lipsticks and eye makeup. The expanding fashion and entertainment sectors will increase consumer demand for cosmetics, which will help the market for cosmetic pigments.



The market is being propelled by the global rise in the number of specialized applications using cosmetic pigments as well as the effective and superior qualities of these pigments. As the GDP of emerging economies like China, India, and Brazil rises, the quality of living in those countries also rises. As income levels rise and lifestyles change as a result of urbanization, there is a sharp rise in demand for cosmetic and personal care products. A change in lifestyle among the younger generation is increasing demand for cosmetic pigments. The pandemic has had an impact on a number of value chain elements for cosmetic pigments. Increased financial independence for women has led to higher discretionary income. This has caused changes in women's buying habits. Color cosmetics are becoming more and more popular as disposable income has increased. Due to the influence of western culture and changing rural population habits, the market for cosmetic pigments is expanding globally as well.



The global market for cosmetic pigments is being propelled by the rapid expansion of specialized applications that use them, as well as by the pigments' higher performance and usefulness. Pigments come in two different varieties: organic and inorganic. Carbon molecules make up organic colors, whereas metal oxides do so for inorganic pigments. Providing the desired color is the main purpose of pigments in cosmetics. Mineral pigments include substances like iron oxide, coal tar, and others. Beet powder and cochineal extract are two more natural colors that can be used. Cosmetic pigments, such as lakes, are combined with insoluble materials, such as alumina hydrate, to make cosmetics waterproof. For long-lasting color in cosmetics, inorganic metal oxide pigments are utilized.



Segmental Overview



The market for cosmetic pigments market is categorized into the composition, and application. According to the composition, the inorganic segment is expected to increase at the quickest rate. Inorganic opaque white pigments are frequently used to brighten and impart opacity to other tints. Compared to organic pigments, these pigments have less color grading. Inorganic pigments like titanium dioxide are in great demand due to their widespread use in the cosmetic pigments, which is what is causing this market segment to grow.



The facial segment is anticipated to hold major share in the cosmetic pigments market by application. The need for the product is being driven by the rising demand for basic beauty products including face powders, and foundations. The increased use of cosmetics, which acts as a base and extends the wear of any makeup. Foundations are believed to be the ideal cosmetic platform for consumers due to its capacity to rapidly brighten the face and cover up all facial defects. The capacity of a blusher to give skin a natural shine and enhance outlines to the face is also projected to boost demand for cosmetic pigments globally.



Regional Overview



In the market for cosmetic pigments, Asia-Pacific represented the largest market share of the whole market. China and Japan are the two nations in the region that utilize cosmetic pigments most frequently. Due to the growing production and consumption of cosmetics in countries like China, India, and the ASEAN states, the region is expected to experience an increase in the requirement for cosmetic pigments.



The second-largest market share in 2021 was in the Europe region. As cities become more populated, people become more conscious of their appearance and the value of grooming themselves, and global trends like resource conservation, individualization, and digitization emerge, the market for cosmetic pigments in Europe is growing.



Report Scope



Base Year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue estimation and forecast, company profile, competitive landscape, growth factors, and recent trends Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Market Size(unit) USD Million Cosmetic pigments Market CAGR 5.8% Segments Covered By Composition

By Application



List of the prominent players in the Global Cosmetic pigments market:



• Sun Chemical

• Sensient Cosmetic Technologies

• Merck & Co.

• BASF SE

• Sudarshan Chemical Industries

• Kobo Products Inc.

• Clariant

• Geotech

• Venator Materials

• Li Pigments



The global Cosmetic pigments market is segmented as follows:



By Composition



• Inorganic

• Organic



By Application



• Facial Makeup

• Lip Products

• Hair Color Products

• Eye Makeup

• Others



By Region/Geography



• North America



o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico



• Europe



o France

o The UK

o Spain

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific



• The Middle East & Africa



o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Egypt

o Kuwait

o South Africa

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa



• Latin America



o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America



