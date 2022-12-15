New York, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental Service Organization Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Services, By End-use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373148/?utm_source=GNW



The global dental service organization market size is expected to reach USD 454.7 billion by 2030. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 15.8% from 2023 to 2030. Dental service organizations are independent business support owners that provide a dental practice with critical business management and support including non-clinical operations. The services offered by the DSOs include facility maintenance, supply procurement, human resources, compliance, accounting, and marketing services.



DSOs are private equity back entities and are growing significantly as it lowers the burden of administrative work on dental practitioners and helps them to focus more on dental treatments. Key implant manufacturers like Institut Straumann and Dentsply Sirona which capture major market share in the region have undertaken new initiatives like collaborating with dental service organizations for the distribution of dental equipment.



A single DSO represents hundreds of clinics and dentists, including generalists, specialists, and technicians which makes partnerships of implant manufacturers with DSOs more fruitful by providing a consistent flow of orders. As per Harris Williams, an investment banking company in the U.S, the DSO market has room for significant growth globally as the demand for dental treatments is on the rise.



The advent of COVID-19 impacted the dental services market as the pandemic resulted in offices temporarily shutting down practices. However, as per Dental Tribune, many mergers and acquisitions in the DSO market were witnessed post-pandemic and this will help in the market growth during the forecast period.



Dental Service Organizations Market Report Highlights

• The Others segment is projected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period. Services such as leasing, compliance, facility maintenance, technical support, etc play a very crucial role in running a dental practice

• The Medical Supplies procurement service segment is projected to grow fast over the forecast period as It significantly eases the process of supply purchase for a dental practice.

• General Dentists by end-use segment dominated the market owing to the fact that the majority of the general dentists are getting affiliated with the DSOs to provide effective treatment

• North America accounted for the highest share of the dental service organization market due to high awareness of dental treatments and the rise in the number of mergers and acquisitions in the DSO market.

• Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% owing to the rising awareness and adoption of dental services in Asian countries.

