NEXITY TRANSFORMS ITS GOVERNANCE

VÉRONIQUE BÉDAGUE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN AND CEO

ALAIN DININ BECOMES HONORARY CHAIRMAN

Paris, France 15 December 2022

On the proposal of its Chairman Alain Dinin, Nexity’s Board of Directors unanimously decided, at its meeting held on 15 December 2022, to combine the functions of Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer.

The Board of Directors appointed Véronique Bédague, Chief Executive Officer since 2021, as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer as of 1 January 2023, and gave Alain Dinin the title of Honorary Chairman. He will be able to sit on the Board in this role.

As a long-term shareholder and representative of the concerted action (representing 20.5% of Nexity's share capital), Alain Dinin will continue, together with all shareholders, to support the Group's ambitions as expressed in its strategic plan "Imagine 2026".

This new unified governance around Véronique Bédague and her team gives Nexity the strength, agility and simplicity in decision-making that are essential in a period that is likely to be full of challenges and opportunities.

Commenting on this decision, Alain Dinin said:

“This handover is the final step in a process that I had already outlined in 2017. My return to office in 2020 gave us time to choose the best person to succeed me and Véronique Bédague was the natural choice. In two years, she has demonstrated her ability to lead the company, as much as she has redesigned its future. I am delighted that our company has a committed and visionary leader. Our new 2023-2026 strategic plan will take effect on 1 January 2023, so it was only logical that I should hand over to Véronique Bédague, on that date, all the functions of this group that I have had so much pleasure in steering and that I will continue to accompany over the next few years.”

Véronique Bédague also declared:

“I am very honoured to be appointed Chairman and Chief Executive Officer by the Board of Directors. I would like to thank Alain Dinin for his confidence, for his generosity in sharing with passion his attachment to Nexity and what makes sense in our mission. I thank him for having agreed to continue his commitment as Honorary Chairman, and for continuing to give us the benefit of his experience and knowledge. I believe in the strength of our collective to pursue these battles with courage and determination.”

