English French

PRESS RELEASE

December 15th, 2022

Aéroports de Paris SA,

November 2022 traffic figures

Groupe ADP1 total traffic is up by +5.5 million passengers in November 2022 compared to November 2021, with 22.9 million passengers welcomed for the entire network of operated airports. It stands at 89.3% of the November 2019 group traffic.

Since the beginning of the year, Groupe ADP total traffic is up by +77.6% compared to 2021, at 254.8 million passengers, standing at 78.9% of the group traffic over the same period in 2019.

Unless otherwise indicated, the following changes are expressed in comparison with November 2021.

Regarding the Paris Aéroport:

November 2022 traffic is up by +1.8 million passengers, with 7.0 million passengers welcomed. It stands at 88.6% of the November 2019 Paris Aéroport traffic. In November 2022, Paris‑Charles de Gaulle welcomed 4.7 million passengers (+1.4 million passengers), at 83.6% of the November 2019 traffic, and Paris-Orly 2.3 million passengers (+0.4 million passengers), at 101.1% of the November 2019 traffic.

Since the beginning of the year, traffic in Paris Aéroport is up by +42.4 million passengers compared to 2021, at 79.1 million passengers, at 79.1 % of the traffic over the same period in 2019.

At Paris-Charles de Gaulle, all terminals are currently open to passenger traffic, including Terminal 1 since December 1st. At Paris-Orly, all sectors are open.

In November 2022:

International traffic (excluding Europe, including French Overseas Territories) was up by +1.1 million passengers, at 91.9% of the November 2019 traffic. All the destinations are growing: North America +332,811 passengers, at 98.5% of the November 2019 traffic, Asia-Pacific +203,346 passengers, at 52.4% of the November 2019 traffic, Latin America +80,084 passengers, at 87.2% of the November 2019 traffic, the Middle East +140,193 passengers, at 97.3% of the November 2019 traffic, Africa +268,183 passengers, at 103.9% of the November 2019 traffic;

European traffic (excluding France) was up by +0.7 million passengers, at 89.1% of the November 2019 traffic;

Traffic within mainland France was up by +50,033 passengers, at 78.5% of the November 2019 traffic;

Traffic with the French Overseas Territories (included within the international traffic) was up by +40,761 passengers, at 102.7% of the November 2019 traffic.

The number of connecting passengers stood at 784,397 up by +233,714 passengers, at 80.7% of the November 2019 traffic. The connecting rate stood at 23.3% up by +1.0 point.

Regarding Groupe ADP's international platforms:

Passenger traffic at TAV Airports, 46.1%-owned2 by Groupe ADP, is up by +1.1 million passengers in November 2022, at 5.1 million passengers, standing at 95.8% of the November 2019 traffic. It is up by +47.5% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2021, at 81.4% of traffic over the same period in 2019.

Passenger traffic at GMR Airports, 49%-owned by Groupe ADP, is up by +1.7 million passengers in November 2022, at 8.1 million passengers, standing at 86.5% of the November 2019 traffic. It is up by +72.5% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2021, at 80.2% of traffic over the same period in 2019.

Passenger traffic at Amman Airport, 51%-owned by Groupe ADP, is up by +150,315 passengers in November 2022, at 619,803 passengers, standing at 98.7% of the November 2019 traffic. It is up by +75.5% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2021, at 86.8% of traffic over the same period in 2019.

Passenger traffic at Santiago de Chile Airport, 45%-owned by Groupe ADP, is up by +419,776 passengers in November 2022, at 1.8 million passengers, standing at 91.9% of the November 2019 traffic. It is up by +98.1% since the beginning of the year compared to the same period in 2021, at 75.0% of traffic over the same period in 2019.

All the group's hubs are open to commercial flights. However, local restrictions may apply, particularly to international flights at group airports.

In the context created by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the international sanctions imposed on Russia, the group is monitoring the situation to assess its short, medium, and long-term consequences. In 2019, traffic with Ukraine and Russia amounted to 1.4% of Paris Aéroport's total traffic, as well as to 17.1%3 of TAV Airports' total traffic, at 27.9%3 of TAV Airports' international traffic. At this stage, although air traffic between Russia and Ukraine on one part, and the airports operated by Groupe ADP located in Turkey is significantly impacted4, the Group does not anticipate, in the absence of any significant change in the situation, that the consequences of the conflict will challenge its financial forecasts and traffic hypotheses for 2022 full year.

Passengers November 2022 Change 22/21

(in passengers) Jan. – Nov. 2022 % change 22/21 Last 12 months % change 22/21 Paris-CDG 4,731,111 +1,380,336 52,386,326 +130.7% 55,875,337 +134.3% Paris-Orly 2,295,519 +449,544 26,686,207 +90.8% 28,422,923 +91.8% Total Paris Aéroport 7,026,630 +1,829,880 79,072,533 +115.5% 84,298,260 +118.0% Santiago de Chile 1,751,472 +419,776 16,873,086 +98.1% 18,369,684 +99.3% Amman 619,803 +150,315 7,177,227 +75.5% 7,647,181 +81.0% New Delhi 5,694,726 +994,421 53,339,515 +66.0% 58,350,797 +66.5% Hyderabad 1,746,887 +293,740 17,130,668 +64.7% 18,719,928 +62.6% Cebu 613,016 +415,736 4,775,355 +338.0% 5,002,032 +334.2% Total GMR Airports 8,054,629 +1,703,897 75,245,538 +72.5% 82,072,757 +72.1% Antalya 1,464,139 +238,287 30,258,538 +41.8% 30,937,493 +43.2% Almaty 660,815 +127,596 6,533,237 +18.1% 7,104,077 +20.6% Ankara 754,592 +97,035 7,882,130 +23.4% 8,521,781 +27.5% Izmir 659,810 -16,521 9,185,938 +32.0% 9,795,996 +35.1% Bodrum 98,260 +5,141 3,820,233 +34.8% 3,895,937 +35.8% Gazipaşa Alanya 40,818 -1,556 671,152 +22.8% 705,006 +25.1% Medina 659,660 +415,728 5,597,202 +278.7% 5,877,246 +271.6% Tunisia 61,942 +27,104 1,409,973 +192.2% 1,451,785 +189.8% Georgia 265,903 +73,553 3,318,851 +68.0% 3,534,744 +77.3% North Macedonia 158,790 +46,703 2,190,352 +74.4% 2,325,467 +78.0% Zagreb(5) 253,666 +89,388 2,876,869 +134.9% 3,056,451 +141.4% Total TAV Airports 5,078,395 +1,102,458 73,744,475 +47.5% 77,205,983 +49.9% Other Airports 396,964 +333,864 2,707,161 +374.9% 2,763,893 +343.6% Total Groupe ADP(6) 22,927,893 +5,540,190 254,820,020 +77.6% 272,357,758 +79.3%





Aircraft Movements November 2022 Change 22/21

(in movements) Jan. – Nov. 2022 % change 22/21 Last 12 months % change 22/21 Paris-CDG 33,239 +5,666 368,192 +66.7% 397,384 +69.8% Paris-Orly 15,838 +2,610 179,314 +69.8% 192,283 +72.0% Total Paris Aéroport 49,077 +8,276 547,506 +67.7% 589,667 +70.5% Santiago de Chile 10,856 +1,989 111,967 +64.8% 121,770 +64.8% Amman 5,272 +325 62,661 +50.5% 67,634 +55.1% New Delhi 34,993 +2,442 356,038 +39.9% 390,857 +40.6% Hyderabad 12,388 +1,084 132,072 +34.7% 144,148 +33.0% Cebu 6,134 +4,366 45,091 +272.5% 47,239 +262.9% Total GMR Airports 53,515 +7,892 533,201 +46.2% 582,244 +45.8% Antalya 9,578 +1,814 180,280 +49.2% 185,641 +50.9% Almaty 5,790 +793 58,649 +13.6% 63,880 +15.0% Ankara 5,051 -79 55,081 +9.2% 59,982 +12.8% Izmir 4,154 -400 58,116 +22.3% 62,060 +24.3% Bodrum 681 +52 24,736 +26.2% 25,328 +27.3% Gazipaşa Alanya 301 -22 4,783 +6.9% 5,049 +8.8% Medina 4,173 +1,867 42,117 +143.8% 44,656 +141.2% Tunisia 486 +146 10,271 +133.8% 10,692 +131.5% Georgia 2,612 +302 32,336 +32.8% 34,804 +38.5% North Macedonia 1,382 +276 17,967 +31.3% 19,276 +34.4% Zagreb(1) 3,408 +491 38,929 +47.5% 42,147 +51.7% Total TAV Airports 37,616 +5,240 523,265 +37.5% 553,515 +39.5% Other Airports 2,684 +1,665 21,622 +97.6% 22,470 +89.6% Total Groupe ADP(2) 159,020 +25,387 1,800,222 +51.0% 1,937,300 +52.4%





Geographic split

Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) Nov. 2022

Change 22/21

(in passengers) Share of total traffic Jan. ‑ Nov. 2022 change 22/21

(in passengers) Share of total traffic France +50,033 14.1% +3,868,086 14.5% Europe +714,469 42.8% +20,309,944 45.5% Other International

Of which +1,065,378 43.1% +18,199,075 40.0% Africa +268,183 13.8% +4,898,410 12.6% North America +332,811 11.0% +6,216,538 11.2% Latin America +80,084 3.2% +1,476,423 2.9% Middle-East +140,193 5.9% +2,543,384 5.3% Asia-Pacific +203,346 4.0% +1,455,284 2.6% French Overseas Territories +40,761 5.2% +1,609,036 5.3% Total Paris Aéroport +1,829,880 100.0% +42,377,105 100.0%





Paris Aéroport (Paris-CDG and Paris-Orly) Nov. 2022 Change

22/21 Jan. – Nov. 2022 % change 22/21 Connecting Passengers(1) 784,397 +42.4% 8,051,180 +101.7% Connecting rate 23.3% +1.0 pt 20.5% -1.5 pt Seat load factor 81.8% +6.9 pts 81.8% +12.3 pts

(1) Departing passengers

Investor Relations: Cécile Combeau, Eliott Roch - +33 1 74 25 31 33 - invest@adp.fr

Press contact: Justine Léger, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2021, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 41.9 million passengers and 2.1 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 118.1 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2021, group revenue stood at €2,777 million and net income at -€248 million

Registered office: 1, rue de France, 93 290 Tremblay-en-France. Aéroports de Paris is a public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.

groupe-adp.com





1 Group traffic is accounted for on a like-for-like basis, restated for the following changes: the acquisitions of Delhi, Hyderbad, Mactan Cebu and Almaty airports, and the non-renewal of the technical assistance contract (TSA) for Mauritius airport.

2 Since November 1, 2022, following the sale by TAV Airports of its own shares acquired between March 13 and September 1, 2020, Groupe ADP holds 46.12% of TAV Airports (compared to 46.38% previously).

3 Including Almaty and Zagreb airports.

4 For the 9 first months of 2022, traffic in the Turkish airports of TAV Airports was up +44.4% compared to 2021, at 78.9% at the same period in 2019. Although traffic with Russia and Ukraine represents 49.1% and 2.4% of their respective 2019 levels, totaling 4.6 million passengers, the recovery in the Turkish airports of TAV Airports is supported by other routes.

5 Groupe ADP and TAV Airports have, a shareholding of 21% and 15%, respectively, in Zagreb Airport. To be compliant with TAV Airports presentations, Zagreb Airport traffic figures are integrated into the TAV Airports group traffic figure.

6 Group traffic is accounted for on a like-for-like basis, restated for the following changes: the acquisitions of Delhi, Hyderabad, Mactan Cebu and Almaty airports, and the non-renewal of the technical assistance contract (TSA) for Mauritius airport. For the last 12-months traffic, Mauritius traffic is not taken into account. If Mauritius traffic was taken into account until December 31st, 2021, last 12-months traffic for Groupe ADP would be up by +78.9%.

Attachment