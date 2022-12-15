New York, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Life Science Tools Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology, By Product, By End-use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373144/?utm_source=GNW

Life Science Tools Market Growth & Trends



The global life science tools market size is expected to reach USD 248.05 billion by 2030., expanding at a CAGR of 6.95% from 2022 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to a rise in government funding for life science technologies, demand for cell and gene therapies, an increase in the adoption of biopharmaceuticals, and growing competition among prominent companies in the market.



The exponential rise of COVID-19 cases globally requires rapid diagnosis for containment of the spread of infectious disease, which boosted the demand for life science tools during the pandemic and had a positive impact on the market.Rapid diagnosis of the infection, effective treatments, and preventative plans are essential for the management of cases during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The current race for the development of cost-effective point-of-contact test kits and efficient laboratory methodologies for confirmation of SARS-CoV-2 infection has driven a new frontier of diagnostic innovation. During this pandemic, the U.S. FDA granted Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) to several diagnostic tests to make them rapidly and easily available for use. For example, in May 2022, the U.S. FDA granted a EUA to ID NOW COVID-19 2.0, a rapid in-vitro diagnostic test by Abbott Diagnostics Scarborough, Inc. Moreover, a wide range of commercial COVID-19 tests is available in the marketplace, which will further add to reven

ue generation.



Additionally, the life science tools industry is expanding based on the increasing investments by the government for the advancement of research and technologies.Organizations such as The National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) are actively funding various life science projects.



For instance, the NIH funded USD 25 million for the ‘4D Nucleome Program’, which aims to understand gene regulation and cellular expression via the nuclear organization. Moreover, the U.S. government has funded several life sciences companies for R&D purposes. For instance, the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) has planned to make awards worth USD 750,000 to facilitate the development of innovative technologies in the healthcare sector. Thus, the increase in government funding for life science research as well as technologies is expected to drive the market in the coming years.



Key players are also contributing to the growth of the market by providing advanced tools and techniques.Furthermore, companies are introducing new automated solutions in the market, which, in turn, provide lucrative opportunities for market growth.



For instance, in February 2022, Covaris, LLC. announced the launch of truXTRAC FFPE Total NA Auto 96 Kit, a fully automated workflow comprising all necessary accessories, consumables, and reagents. This automated kit is powered by Adaptive Focused Acoustics (AFA) technology that allows both purification and extraction of RNA & DNA for FFPE (formalin fixed paraffin embedded) samples in 5 hours. The introduction of innovative solutions is expected to drive the market in the near future.



Life Science Tools Market Report Highlights

• By technology, cell biology technology accounted for the largest share in 2021. The introduction of novel technologies for the usage and adoption of stem cells, CAR T-cells, TCR T-cells, NK T-cells, and other cell therapies is expected to boost revenue generation in this segment

• By product, the cell culture systems and 3D cell culture segment held the largest share in 2021. Cell biology is gaining popularity across multiple aspects in the life science industry, which is contributing significantly to the revenue generated by this segment

• By end-use, the healthcare segment generated the highest revenue in 2021. The rise in adoption of proteomic and genomic workflows in clinics, hospitals, and diagnostic laboratories for the treatment and diagnosis of several clinically presented abnormalities is anticipated to drive the market

• North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. The rapid adoption of genomics, proteomics, oncology, and diagnostic screening in the region has contributed to regional growth. In addition, a number of major market players are continuously engaged in the development of advanced tools for life science research in this region

• Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate over the projected period. Investments by global companies in this region to utilize the untapped avenue and lucrative opportunities will drive the regional market

