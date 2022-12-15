ClearML and Ultralytics Partner to Integrate Leading Open Source Technologies in Support of Streamlined MLOps

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearML , the leading open source, end-to-end MLOps platform, and Ultralytics , a leading vision AI company, announced today that they have partnered to integrate ClearML’s open source toolkit into Ultralytics’ YOLOv5 stack.

Now with the ClearML integration, users can take their experiment tracking to the next level:

Track every YOLOv5 training run in ClearML Experiment

training run in Version and connect datasets to models (ClearML Data)

Automate execution on local and remote cloud machines

Get the very best mAP using ClearML Hyperparameter Optimization

Deploy YOLOv5 models with state-of-the-art Triton serving engine (ClearML Serving)

Build model performance dashboards in Grafana

“We’re excited about our integration with YOLOv5,” said Moses Guttmann, Co-founder and CEO of ClearML. “This integration makes it even simpler to train a YOLOv5 model and use ClearML Experiment to track it automatically. Users can easily leverage ClearML Data to create a data lineage and connect a YOLOv5 Model to the underlying data that was used to train it, resulting in enhanced user understanding of a model’s behavior.”

Guttmann noted that ClearML enables users to run and automate model training in the cloud as well as deploy models to production environments.

“ClearML brings awesome new capabilities to YOLOv5 that I'm very excited about,” said Glenn Jocher, Founder and CEO of Ultralytics. “Users can track experiments, visualize results interactively, and organize and queue YOLOv5 runs remotely, all in one place for free. The remote training capabilities are especially powerful, and not something that has been available before with YOLOv5. This is just one more step in Ultralytics' quest to make AI easy and to help everyone build and deploy amazing solutions with YOLOv5!”

The YOLO algorithm broke traditional Computer Vision boundaries by creating the world’s first fast and accurate object detection solution, replacing older two-stage AI solutions and even older classical methods. And now, YOLOv5 is the world's most popular open-source object detection AI. Launched by Ultralytics in 2020, it has rapidly propelled to the forefront of the AI space. A favorite tool for vision tasks, YOLOv5 by Ultralytics now has 300 contributors, 33,000 GitHub stars, and hundreds of thousands of active monthly users and organizations around the world who create amazing real-world AI products and services of their own. Visit the YOLOv5 repository to learn more.

ClearML is an open source platform, purpose-built for the MLOps industry, empowering MLOps teams to build, execute, manage, monitor, and analyze the entire MLOps process from a single fully integrated platform – all with just two lines of code. With ClearML, customers significantly shorten their time-to-value and time-to-revenue, ensuring ML projects are executed successfully and make it to production efficiently.

For more technical information about the integration, read the blog post on Ultralytics’ site and watch the joint webinar . Get started with ClearML by using our free tier servers or by hosting your own . Read our documentation here . To learn more about ClearML, please visit: https://clear.ml/ .

About Ultralytics

Ultralytics’ mission is to make AI easy. Surfing the AI landscape since 2014, Ultralytics has worked with the US Intelligence Community (IC) and Department of Defence initiatives (DoD) in the fields of particle physics, data science, and artificial intelligence. Ultralytics is backed by a team of engineers, developers, scientists, researchers, and a strong community of open-source contributors, who have created the world’s most popular vision AI architecture, YOLOv5, which has attracted more than 33,000 stars on GitHub since its release in 2020. In 2022 Ultralytics launched Ultralytics HUB: an end-to-end, no-code ML platform. With Ultralytics HUB, model development becomes accessible, efficient to train, and easy to deploy. Anyone can get started with Ultralytics and enjoy the wonders of artificial intelligence. For more information, visit the Ultralytics website .

About ClearML

Trusted by forward-thinking Data Scientists, ML Engineers, DevOps, and decision makers at leading Fortune 1000, enterprises, and innovative start-ups worldwide, ClearML is an open source, MLOps platform that helps data science, MLOps, and DevOps teams easily develop, orchestrate, and automate ML workflows at scale. It is designed as a frictionless, unified, end-to-end MLOps suite allowing users and customers to focus on developing their ML code and automation, ensuring their work is reproducible and scalable. To learn more, visit the company’s website: https://clear.ml .