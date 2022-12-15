Gunderson Dettmer Announces 11 Newly Elected Partners

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian, LLP has elected 11 new partners, effective January 1, 2023. These elevations add to the firm’s Corporate and Securities, Executive Compensation, Fund Formation, and Licensing, Strategic Partnering and Commercial Transactions practices.



“We are deeply proud of these remarkable new partners who have become trusted advisors to our clients through their technical excellence, commitment to client service and deep focus on the innovation economy,” said David T. Young, Gunderson Dettmer’s Managing Partner. “Further, these new partners actively promote the culture and values of the firm and their leadership will contribute to the firm’s continued growth and success.”

The new partners are:

Jesse D. Birbach, Licensing, Strategic Partnering and Commercial Transactions, Northern California. Birbach provides pragmatic, business-driven legal advice to early-stage technology companies focused on product counselling, strategic alliances, data privacy, licensing and commercialization of intellectual property and technology assets. He has broad industry experience including software, hardware, life sciences, consumer products, mobile applications and social media.

Ryan M. Enchelmayer, Licensing, Strategic Partnering and Commercial Transactions, San Diego. Enchelmayer works with innovative life sciences and other technology-driven companies to research and develop, protect, manufacture, license and deploy their ideas, programs, products and services. He represents public and private companies, founders, investors, buyers, sellers and other interest holders in a variety of industries and stages, and regularly counsels them on the protection, sharing and enforcement of their important technologies and IP rights.

Andrew C. Fink, Fund Formation, Boston. Fink’s practice focuses on the structuring, formation and operation of venture capital, growth equity and other private equity funds and their related general partner and management company entities. He counsels funds in all stages of their fundraising and organization, as well as counselling fund managers on all aspects of day-to-day operations. Fink represents a number of leading venture capital firms and routinely advises first-time and spin-out fund managers.

David T. Horne, Corporate and Securities, Boston. Horne represents companies at all stages and throughout their lifecycles, as well as early and growth stage investors in their investment activities. He has deep experience with a variety of equity financing structures and M&A transaction structures and enjoys helping founders and investors solve complex problems.

Stephanie P. Lane, Corporate and Securities, Northern California. Lane’s practice focuses on representing emerging growth companies at all stages and throughout their lifecycles, as well as advising leading angel investors and venture capital firms in their investments. She advises entrepreneurs on formation and corporate structuring matters and has significant experience advising technology companies on a wide range of corporate transactions, including venture capital financings and M&A transactions.

Craig W. Olshan, Executive Compensation, Northern California. Olshan advises clients on executive compensation and employee benefits issues in connection with complex corporate transactions, including M&A, sales, spin-offs, public offerings and other private and public business combinations. He has extensive experience in the design, modification and negotiation of compensation arrangements, including employment agreements, equity- and cash-based incentive plans and separation agreements.

Aliya J. Sanders, Licensing, Strategic Partnering and Commercial Transactions, New York. Sanders’ practice focuses on companies in the life sciences industry and a broad range of emerging growth companies throughout their lifecycles, including their M&A activities. She has significant experience in negotiating licensing and commercial agreements, as well as advising clients on IP protection and strategy, strategic alliances and all aspects of their day-to-day business. Sanders also represents a number of leading venture capital firms in connection with their investments in life sciences and emerging growth companies.

Laura S. Stoffel, Corporate and Securities, Boston. Stoffel provides practical, strategic advice to high-growth technology companies and leading venture capital funds. Her practice includes representing entrepreneurs as they form and structure new businesses, counseling companies through rounds of equity and debt financing, executing complex M&A, tender offer and secondary liquidity transactions and advising on a broad range of corporate matters. She has significant experience with a variety of M&A transaction structures and frequently advises clients in sell-side transactions to strategic buyers.

Jeffrey L. Stricker, Corporate and Securities, New York. Stricker’s practice focuses on the representation of venture capital and other private equity funds in connection with their investment activities, operations and portfolio management. Jeff also represents emerging growth companies and other venture-backed companies across industries, including technology, health care, manufacturing and energy, at all stages of their lifecycles. In addition to equity and debt fundraising activities, he has significant experience with a broad array of M&A transaction structures, strategic partnerships and corporate governance matters.

Neil J. Toomey, Corporate & Securities, New York. Toomey’s practice focuses on representing emerging growth companies throughout their lifecycles and venture capital firms in their investment activities. He has significant experience representing both companies and investors in early-stage and growth stage venture financings, as well as M&A transactions for a wide variety of technology companies, including companies in the consumer internet, software, healthcare, telecommunications, financial and entertainment technology industries.

Olga Zolotnik, Fund Formation/Tax, Los Angeles. Zolotnik’s practice focuses on the formation, organization and operation of venture capital funds, incubators, their general partners, and related management company entities. She advises funds in all stages of their operations, including preparation of offering materials, negotiation with investors, drafting governance agreements, counseling related to financing activities and all aspects of day-to-day operations. She also advises clients on compliance matters relating to securities laws and other regulations applicable to venture capital funds.

