MAX Power Retains MarketSmart Communications

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) announces it has entered into an agreement with MarketSmart Communications Inc. (“MarketSmart”) pursuant to which MarketSmart will provide investor relations (IR) services to MAX Power for an initial term of 12 months.



Rav Mlait, MAX Power CEO, commented: “We look forward to working with MarketSmart, a leading Canadian IR firm, to help accelerate awareness of MAX as we roll out what we anticipate will be a very strong value proposition for this exciting young company.”

Adrian Sydenham, President of MarketSmart, stated: “MarketSmart is thrilled to be working with MAX Power at this stage of its development. We are excited to see what the company unveils moving forward within the booming lithium sector. MAX Power is well-financed with an experienced management team and a great share structure to achieve its corporate objectives and milestones. We look forward to working with the MAX team and communicating with existing and potential new investors.”

MAX Power will pay MarketSmart a fee of $7,500 per month, plus applicable taxes, and MarketSmart will also be granted stock options to purchase 100,000 common shares of MAX Power at a price of $0.81 per share for a term of 24 months. The options are in accordance with MAX Power’s stock option plan and are vested quarterly over one year.

The investor relations agreement and grant of stock options are subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).

Contact

Email: info@maxpowermining.com

Contact: MarketSmart Communications - 877-261-4466

