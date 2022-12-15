Range Sports Welcomes Greg Luckman as Co-President, Joining Existing President, Will Funk

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Range Sports, a division of entertainment management company Range Media Partners, today announced that industry leader Greg Luckman joins as Co-President working with existing President Will Funk, who launched Range Sports in July 2022.

Range Sports manages and advises best-in-class sports talent, properties and brands while also investing in owned and operated IP. In conjunction with Range Media's existing film and television production studio, Range Sports also operates a robust non-scripted and scripted content production business. The addition of Luckman will provide the opportunity for Range Sports to accelerate growth in all areas.

"I've known and respected Greg for years and couldn't be more excited to welcome him to the team. He's an outstanding executive with a long successful history building world-class sports marketing agencies. His deep understanding of the business and ability to connect with brands and properties will expand Range Sports' capabilities and greatly accelerate growth," said Will Funk, President of Range Sports.

Luckman began his career at Momentum Worldwide (an IPG company), where he rapidly rose through the ranks to become the President of the New York Office and the Global Director of the award-winning American Express account. In 2011, Luckman then became the Global Head of Brand Consulting at CAA Sports, a new division he launched, which grew to become an international team of 250+ people representing prestigious brand marketers such as Bose, JPMorgan Chase and Mondelez and managing over $2 billion in rights deals. Most recently, he served as the CEO of Allied Sports, an emerging sports marketing agency that represented clients including Cisco, LG, Orlando Magic and the NWSL. Luckman is a three-time recipient of the Sports Business Journal "Forty Under 40" award, making him an exclusive member of the SBJ Hall of Fame.

"I'm thrilled to be partnering with Will and the immensely talented team at Range. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to join a rapidly growing organization uniquely positioned to serve clients across representation, content creation, brand partnerships and properties in all facets of sports," said Luckman.

About Range Sports

Range Sports, part of brand marketing, talent representation and cultural capital firm Range Media Partners, works synergistically across Range's existing departments to produce live and on-demand original sports programming, manage and advise best-in-class sports talent, properties and IP, and invest in the future of sports content and distribution. Range Sports, in collaboration with Range Media Partners' Unscripted and Scripted entertainment departments, develops nonfiction projects, documentaries, and real-time series about the most compelling sports moments, stories, teams and athletes. Range Sports also advises properties for media rights sales, corporate/brand partnerships and consults for brands with regard to sports strategy and investment.

About Range Media Partners

Range Media Partners was founded in September 2020 with the mission of partnering with the world's most creatively ambitious minds to build cultural capital. Range's Managing Partners, Dave Bugliari, Mackenzie Condon Roussos, Rich Cook, Michael Cooper, Susie Fox, Matt Graham, Sandra Kang, Rachel Kropa, Natalie Bruss, Chelsea McKinnies, Peter Micelli, Mick Sullivan, Byron Wetzel, Jack Whigham and Partners Jeff Barry, Tanya Cohen and Kai Gayoso have formed a strategically curated group of leaders across talent representation, production, activism, brand storytelling, venture strategy and Web 3. The music division is helmed by Managing Partners Matt Graham, Jack Minihan, Tyler Henry, Melissa Ruderman, Chris Thomas and Evan Winiker, as well as Partners Michele Harrison, Greg Johnson, Rachel Douglas and Ace Christian. With clientele spanning film, television, music, literary, tech and activism, Range's thoughtful approach to representation is at the forefront of a vibrant new cultural era that is dynamic, diverse, and engaged. Range's venture platform (and rapidly expanding Web3 studio, which includes a multitude of client-driven NFT and PFP projects, and one of the world's first music-focused metaverse properties, Classick Club) both incubates and accelerates business through a shared services platform and proprietary consumer insights and data team built to scale talent and portfolio companies. Through strategic partnerships with investors Point72 Ventures and A+E Networks, Range guides exceptional talent into unlocking their full global value in all businesses and amplifies truly remarkable voices across every part of the entertainment ecosystem.

