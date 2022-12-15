English French

Implementation of a Liquidity Contract with NATIXIS ODDO BHF

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588) announces that it has entrusted NATIXIS ODDO BHF SCA with the implemention, as of December 16, 2022, of a liquidity and market surveillance contract on its ordinary shares, for a period of one year renewable by tacit agreement

This contract complies with the decision of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) n°2021-01 of June 22, 2021 related to the establishing of liquidity contracts on shares as accepted market practice and the standard contract of the Association française des marchés financiers (AMAFI).

This contract with NATIXIS ODDO BHF aims at improving Company’s shares trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris.

The following resources have been allocated to the liquidity account:

30,384 Voltalia shares

€1,000,000.00 (one million euros)

The execution of the liquidity contract may be suspended upon occurrence of the following events or conditions:

when all conditions provided in Article 5 of the AMF Decision n°2021-01 June, 22 2021 are met;

if the share is listed outside the thresholds authorized by the Company’s Shareholders’ Meeting;

upon the Company request.





The liquidity contract may be terminated at any time and without prior notice by VOLTALIA, at any time by NATIXIS and/or ODDO BHF SCA subject to fifteen (15) calendar days' notice.

Next on the agenda: Revenues Q4 2022, on January 25, 2023 (after market close)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2.4 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 13.6 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,450 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Loan Duong, Head of Communications & Investor relations

Email: invest@voltalia.com

T. +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 Actifin

Press Contact: Loris Daougabel

Email: ldaougabel@actifin.fr T. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11

Attachment