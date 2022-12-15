English French German

Ad hoc announcement pursuant

to Article 53 of the Six Exchange

Lausanne, 15 December 2022

Compagnie Financière Tradition

completes the acquisition of

MTS Markets International Inc., a US subsidiary of MTS S.p.A

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA («CFT») today announced that its subsidiary Tradition America Holdings has completed the acquisition of MTS Markets International Inc. («MMI») from MTS S.p.A. after having received regulatory approvals.

MMI, located in New York, is the operator of MTS BondsPro, an electronic credit trading platform that offers access to liquidity and real-time execution on its anonymous, all-to-all order book. MMI, formerly known as Bonds.com, had joined Euronext in 2021 as part of the acquisition of Borsa Italiana, as a fully owned subsidiary of MTS S.p.A. since 2013.

BondsPro will continue to operate as an independent venture under its current leadership team who will pursue their strategy and development plan. This transaction extends CFT’s positioning and capabilities as an operator of hi-touch, hybrid and electronic execution venues in the OTC markets.



Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in over 30 countries. Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2.400 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products. bonds. interest rate. currency and credit derivatives. equities. equity derivatives. interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products. and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

