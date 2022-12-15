Contacts Media Contact Investor Relations Amsterdam +31 20 721 4133 Brussels +32 2 620 15 50 +33 1 70 48 24 27 Dublin +33 1 70 48 24 45 Lisbon +351 210 600 614 Milan +39 02 72 42 62 12 Oslo +47 41 69 59 10 Paris +33 1 70 48 24 45

Euronext completes the sale of MTS Markets International Inc., a US subsidiary of MTS S.p.A

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris – 15 December 2022 – MTS S.p.A., the leading European bond trading platform majority-owned by Euronext, today announced that it has completed the sale of its US subsidiary MTS Markets International Inc. (“MMI”) to Tradition America Holdings Inc., a subsidiary of Compagnie Financière Tradition SA, one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products.

MMI is the operator of MTS BondsPro, an electronic credit trading system that operates on independent technology and offers access to liquidity and real-time execution on its anonymous, all-to-all order book. MMI joined Euronext in 2021 as part of the acquisition of Borsa Italiana, as a fully owned subsidiary of MTS S.p.A.

The sale of MMI was implemented as a result of the conclusion of a strategic review initiated following the integration of Borsa Italiana and the decision to divest from non-core assets.

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European market infrastructure, connecting European economies to global capital markets, to accelerate innovation and sustainable growth. It operates regulated exchanges in Belgium, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Portugal. With close to 2,000 listed equity issuers and around €5.7 trillion in market capitalisation as of end September 2022, it has an unmatched blue chip franchise and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets, one of Europe’s leading electronic fixed income trading markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, FX, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. The Group provides a multi-asset clearing house through Euronext Clearing, and custody and settlement services through Euronext Securities central securities depositories in Denmark, Italy, Norway and Portugal. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, it also operates a number of junior markets, simplifying access to listing for SMEs.

About Compagnie Financière Tradition

Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is one of the world's largest interdealer brokers in over-the-counter financial and commodity related products. Represented in over 30 countries, Compagnie Financière Tradition SA employs more than 2,300 people globally and provides broking services for a complete range of financial products (money market products, bonds, interest rate, currency and credit derivatives, equities, equity derivatives, interest rate futures and index futures) and non-financial products (energy and environmental products, and precious metals). Compagnie Financière Tradition SA (CFT) is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

