Harvia Plc: Share repurchase 15 December 2022

Harvia Plc Stock Exchange Release 15 December 2022 at 19:00 EET
On Nasdaq Helsinki
|Trade date
|15 December 2022
|Bourse trade
|BUY
|Share
|HARVIA
|Amount
|8,000
|shares
|Average price/share
|19.2017
|EUR
|Total Cost
|153,613.60
|EUR
Company now holds a total of 21,074 shares
including the shares repurchased on 15 December 2022.
On behalf of Harvia Plc
DANSKE BANK AS, SUOMEN SIVULIIKE
Jonathan Nyberg Antti Väliaho
Additional information:
Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel. +358 40 5050 440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.com
Attachment