Harvia Plc: Share repurchase 15 December 2022

Harvia Plc Stock Exchange Release 15 December 2022 at 19:00 EET





On Nasdaq Helsinki

Trade date 15 December 2022 Bourse trade BUY Share HARVIA Amount 8,000 shares Average price/share 19.2017 EUR Total Cost 153,613.60 EUR





Company now holds a total of 21,074 shares

including the shares repurchased on 15 December 2022.

On behalf of Harvia Plc

DANSKE BANK AS, SUOMEN SIVULIIKE



Jonathan Nyberg Antti Väliaho





Additional information:

Ari Vesterinen, CFO

tel. +358 40 5050 440

ari.vesterinen@harvia.com

