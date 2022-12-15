Harvia Plc: Share repurchase 15 December 2022

Harvia Plc     Stock Exchange Release       15 December 2022 at 19:00 EET


Trade date 15 December 2022  
Bourse trade BUY
Share HARVIA
Amount 8,000 shares
Average price/share 19.2017 EUR
Total Cost 153,613.60 EUR


Company now holds a total of 21,074 shares
including the shares repurchased on 15 December 2022.

