Renault Group: Renewal of the term of office of the Chairman and appointment of the Chief Executive Officer as a Director

15/12/2022

Renewal of the term of office of the Chairman and appointment of the Chief Executive Officer as a Director

Boulogne-Billancourt, on December 15, 2022 – The Board of Directors of Renault, which met today, unanimously decided, upon the recommendation of the Governance and Compensation Committee, to propose to the Shareholders’ General Meeting scheduled for May 11, 2023, the renewal of the term of office of Jean-Dominique Senard as Director. Subject to the shareholders' vote, Jean-Dominique Senard will be renewed as Chairman of the Board of Directors at the end of the 2023 Shareholders’ General Meeting.

In addition, the Board of Directors unanimously decided to propose to the Shareholders’ General Meeting the appointment as Director of the Chief Executive Officer, Luca de Meo, congratulating him on all the work he has done since July 1, 2020 and the successes already achieved.

Furthermore, the Board of Directors also unanimously decided to propose to the Shareholders’ General Meeting to renew the term of office of Annette Winkler, Chairman of the Strategy and Sustainability Committee, as Director.

Finally, the Board of Directors took note of Frédéric Mazzella's decision to terminate his term of office as a Director early at the end of the 2023 General Meeting, given the evolution of his various professional commitments, and in particular the recent launch of its new entrepreneurial adventure Captain Cause. The members of the Board and its Chairman warmly thank Frederic Mazzella for his contributions to the Strategy and Sustainability Committee and to the life of the Board throughout this year.

