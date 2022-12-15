New York, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "U.S. Car Care Products Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Packaging Volume, By End-use, By Distribution Channel And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373136/?utm_source=GNW



U.S. Car Care Products Market Growth & Trends



The U.S. car care products market is expected to reach USD 4.25 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.5% from 2022 to 2030, as per a new report. Rising automotive sales, coupled with growing awareness regarding the appearance and maintenance of the vehicle is expected to drive the car care market growth.



The U.S. is one of the major automotive markets globally and is expected to witness significant demand for polishing and cleaning products for passenger cars. Increasing awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of car care products is expected to drive their consumption over the estimated period.



The market is also expected to expand with the growth of the automotive industry owing to increasing technological advancements.Car care products are crucial products used to maintain the aesthetics of vehicles.



They are used to improve gloss & shine and increase the durability of the vehicle.



Luxury cars and sports utility vehicles are the major consumers of appearance products.Car care products such as waxes and polishes are used to offer shine and protection to the vehicle.



In addition, protectants and cleaners are used to maintain the appearance of the vehicle. This trend is expected to propel the product demand for car care products during the forecast period.



The COVID-19 pandemic has helped in boosting consumer preference for e-commerce as the preferred distribution channel for car care products owing to restrictions in movement and closing of retail shops. However, with the onset of the pandemic and close down of service centers for automotive, users shifted to D-I-Y (do it yourself) products, which helped in keeping the sales of car care products from dipping to alarming levels.



The major players in the industry face intense competition owing to the presence of a large number of players in the market and lack of product differentiation. These players heavily invest in research & development in an attempt to expand their product portfolios and production capacities, thereby sustaining their market positions.



The players in the market use the cost-advantage approach for their products.Primary activities and support activities determine the cost of the product.



To achieve cost advantage, companies consider various factors including inbound logistics, operations, outbound logistics, marketing and sales, and services. The aforementioned factors are the primary activities that include everything from receiving raw materials to the manufacturing and distribution of car care products.



U.S. Car Care Products Market Report Highlights

• Car cleaning products segment dominated the market and was valued at USD 873.9 million in 2021 and is expected to capture about 30.3% revenue share of the market by 2030. Its widely used for the removal of contaminants and residues from the exterior surface of vehicles.

• Car polish accounted for the revenue share of 10.5% in 2021 on account of maintaining the shine and enhancing the appearance of the vehicle. Polishes are the primary product used in the process of paintwork care and appearance enhancement.

• The 501 - 999 ml packaging volume segment dominated the market in 2021 by accounting for a share of 39.0% of total revenue. This segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% in terms of revenue over the forecast period.

• The retail end-use segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 70.4% in 2021 and is projected to ascend at a significant rate over the forecast period. Growing demand for products from individual vehicle owners coupled with the wide availability of car care products in commercial markets are likely to support the segment growth in the projected time.

• Key players in the market, such as 3M Company, Inc.; The Clorox Company; and Valvoline Inc. have formed mergers and acquired the production facilities or divisions of smaller players as a part of their strategies to enhance their scope of operations and provide better services to clients. A large number of key players are concentrated in the U.S.

