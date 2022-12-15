New York, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "U.S. N95 Mask Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By End-use, By Distribution Channel And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06191045/?utm_source=GNW



The U.S. N95 masks market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2022 to 2030. The rising cases of infectious biological diseases worldwide, stringent mask regulations, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and worker safety, are expected to drive market growth.



The N95 mask industry is expanding rapidly in many countries such as the U.S. and Canada. These are used extensively in a variety of industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals healthcare, construction, manufacturing, mining, and oil & gas. These can also prevent micron-sized particles from entering the human respiratory system and oral cavity.



Local, regional, and international manufacturers have increased mask production capacity to meet the rising demand.The pandemic has also created opportunities for start-ups to enter and expand their reach in this market.



Furthermore, governments in various countries are regulating the prices of N95 masks to maintain public access to these masks.



The presence of a huge healthcare system in the U.S. and the growing e-commerce industry have compelled retail pharmacies to develop new strategies. Pharmacy chains such as Walgreens and Rite Aid have been aggressively expanding their operations throughout the country with 24/7 availability and pickups at alternate locations.



The manufacturers have partnered with distributors for expanding their market reach in various regions.N95 masks are distributed globally to end-users through online and offline distribution channels.



Some of the key distributors include Henry Schein, Inc.; Fisher Scientific; VWR International, LLC; Amazon.com, Inc.; W.W. Grainger, Inc.; and Westnet, Inc.



The market for N95 masks is characterized by the presence of well-established players that have a broad product portfolio, extensive distribution networks, and large financial capacities, which is expected to restrict new entrants. However strategic product differentiation by the manufacturers is anticipated to help in achieving market dominance.



U.S. N95 Masks Market Report Highlights

• The without-exhalation valve segment accounted for 72.3% of the U.S. revenue share in 2021. N95 masks provide a high level of protection during inhaling and exhalation and they can also limit at least 95% of very small test particles

• Offline distribution channel accounted for 50.9% of the U.S. revenue share in 2021. The pandemic boosted the e-commerce industry growth, on account of remote working and stay-at-home orders initiated by the U.S. government

• The healthcare end-use segment accounted for 35.2% of the U.S. revenue share in 2021. N95 masks played a crucial role for first responders, healthcare workers, and other essential workers actively combating the COVID-19 pandemic

• The demand for N95 masks in construction is likely to register a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period. N95 masks are highly recommended for use in the construction and manufacturing industry, to assure worker safety

• In June 2021, Aegle launched NIOSH certified N95 mask with Acteev anti-microbial fabric as well as authentication and NFC chip embedded traceability technology to prevent counterfeiting of masks

