ZOA Energy Named Official and Exclusive Energy Drink of the XFL

Arlington, TX, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The XFL today announced a partnership with ZOA Energy, the delicious, better-for-you energy drink, establishing ZOA as the Official and Exclusive Energy Drink of the XFL. The XFL’s much-anticipated return begins on February 18th, with ZOA as the presenting sponsor for the kickoff weekend and opening day games across the U.S.

“We are thrilled to add ZOA Energy, a rapidly growing and exciting brand, to our list of League partners,” said Russ Brandon, President of the XFL. “XFL fans always bring the energy on game day. In partnership with ZOA, we can ignite that energy and their passion for football with exclusive experiences and events throughout the season. The ZOA brand aligns strongly with ours – purpose-driven, fan-focused and innovative – and to collaborate in a way that connects with fans and players alike is exactly what we look for in a partner.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to celebrate two of our dynamic brands coming together for the XFL’s February kick-off,” said Dany Garcia, Chairwoman and Owner of the XFL and ZOA Energy Founder. “Through this growing partnership, the XFL and ZOA Energy are opening the door for fans to participate in immersive activations and events - providing our community even more opportunities to engage with the league. We are thrilled to watch them bring these 360-degree fan experiences to stadiums across the country.”

Throughout the season, ZOA and the XFL will roll out curated fan-first experiences and activations, both in and out of the stadiums. From pregame tailgates and fanfests to branded giveaways, tastings, and engaging promotions, loyal fans will have access to exclusive ticket offers for all home games. Further, every end zone in each stadium will be transformed into the official “ZOA Energy Fan Zone,” where the most spirited fan will be honored as the “ZOA Energy Fan of the House.”

As part of the partnership, ZOA+ pre-workout supplement will be sponsoring the XFL Weight Room, capturing content that provides fans across the country with a sneak peek into the players’ performance and training at the XFL’s Hub in Arlington. Intentionally crafted to prepare the body and mind for greatness, ZOA+ pre-workout supplement is designed for those who want to unleash their full potential.

“Exciting news as our two passionate and disruptive brands of the XFL and ZOA Energy converge into this great partnership,” said Dwayne Johnson, Owner of the XFL and ZOA Energy Founder. “Our ZOA Energy team will be immersed in each XFL city and stadium across the country as we proudly help create one-of-a-kind experiences that fans, players, coaches, and everyone will love and enjoy.”

Launched in 2021, ZOA is the fastest-growing, health-minded energy drink brand in the U.S. market and cuts through the noise of the industry with one clear focus: better-for-you energy that gets you where you want to be. Designed with natural caffeine for energy, each 12-ounce can deliver vitamins, electrolytes, and amino acids for sustained energy with immune system support.

The XFL 2023 season will kick off on February 18th in partnership with its exclusive broadcast partner, The Walt Disney Company and ESPN. For more information on tickets, please visit, XFL.com/tickets.

Digital assets for the XFL and ZOA partnership can be found here: XFL.photoshelter.com/galleries

About XFL

The XFL's ownership group, led by Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, and Gerry Cardinale's RedBird Capital Partners, is building a fan-first, fast-paced global professional football league with innovative rules and enhanced 360 game experience. The XFL will bring entertainment to world class football, with the goal of advancing the game of football and expanding player opportunities when it launches in February 2023. For more information, XFL.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

About ZOA Energy

ZOA Energy is here to activate the world’s potential: giving people the fuel they need to show up as their best selves. Developed by strength and conditioning coach, Dave Rienzi; global icon and businessman, Dwayne Johnson; global entrepreneur and chairwoman, Dany Garcia; and entrepreneur and investor, John Shulman, ZOA is taking the category to new heights. The ZOA portfolio features both better-for-you energy drinks and a pre-workout supplement––all of which are made with high quality ingredients, natural flavors and colors, and natural caffeine from green tea and green coffee for clean energy. For more information, please visit ZOAEnergy.com. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

