Sheet Face Mask Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F

The sheet mask enthusiasm originated in South Korea, where skincare takes time and effort.Given their ability to make skin glow, sheet masks are a crucial component of the extensive skincare regimens used in South Korea.



As the name suggests, a sheet mask is a cloth sheet with holes cut out for your eyes, nose, and mouth and drenched in serum. You apply the mask for 20 minutes, discard it, and enjoy the glow it leaves behind.

There is a sheet mask for every skin type and skin condition, from brightening dull skin and eliminating acne to rehydrating parched skin and giving anti-aging benefits, in addition to the feel-good effects they have.The cost of sheet masks varies from a few dollars to over USD 50 depending on the components’ effectiveness.



The base of a sheet mask is constructed of natural fibers such as cellulose, cotton, hydrogel, coconut pulp, and more.It is a thin, pre-cut face mask.



These bases are infused with vital nutrients and chemicals in the form of serums that can increase moisture and hydration and offer calming, purifying anti-aging, and antioxidant qualities.

Owing to the tiny fibers’ temporary barrier function, which allows the essential nutrients to penetrate deeply into your skin’s layers, they are a very effective kind of quick skincare with noticeable long-term advantages. Sheet masks help the face absorb moisture and keep it in, leaving the skin soft, supple, and radiant.

The popularity of sheet face masks is rising as more people become aware of how the product can improve their facial areas’ health and beauty.It aids in cleansing, controlling, and treating various facial issues brought on due to hormonal changes, poor eating habits, and environmental toxins.



Consumer demand for the product has increased as a result of the many dangerous pollutants and dirt that have been produced as a result of rising air pollution. For instance, according to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) Air Quality Database 2022, almost all of the world’s population (99%) breathes polluted air that exceeds WHO air quality standards.

Increasing Employment Rate of Women is Fueling the Market Growth

The rise in the number of working women has caused a boom in demand among women worldwide, who are spending more money on skincare products such as face sheet masks.For instance, the World Bank estimates that 46% of women will work globally in 2021.



The consumption rate is also expected to be fueled by the expanding use of pervasive advertising efforts on various social media platforms such as Facebook, Youtube, Instagram, and others.

Inclusion of Innovative Ingredients is Fueling the Market Growth

Consumers may now easily incorporate cutting-edge skin care compounds such as retinol, hyaluronic acid, and sodium hyaluronate into their regular face care routines thanks to the inclusion of these components in sheet masks.To enhance the effectiveness of Barley epidermal growth factor (EGF) in BIOEFFECT serums and treatments, the Imprinting Hydrogel Mask by BIOEFFECT, a profoundly calming and hydrating face mask, is specially made to give intensive moisturization.



Imprinting is transferring EGF to skin cells and turning them on.

Broad Range of Price Range Aiding the Market Growth

The wide range of pricing points for sheet face masks makes them more accessible to consumers in the middle-income bracket.The market for sheet face masks is expected to rise due to the increasing acceptance of sheet face masks in middle-income group nations.



Manufacturers are now focusing on putting their items under luxury cosmetics in addition to middle-income countries. Because of this, the market is presently oversaturated with expensive sheet face masks in developed regions such as North America and Europe.

Easy to Use Property is Driving the Market Growth

Contrary to other masks on the market, a sheet mask does ’not require special equipment, brushes, or downtime to apply.In just 10 to 15 minutes, sheet masks may nourish the skin and are effective.



Customers need more time to take care of their skin using a traditional method, for example going to a salon/parlor to do facial on the skin, which takes hours to complete. Hence this feature is driving the sheet face mask market.

Influence of Social Media is Fueling the Market Growth

One of the most popular channels for customers to find cosmetics companies is social media, which enables companies to build client loyalty and effectively sell their goods. Additionally, updates on the brand’s social media pages, articles from knowledgeable bloggers, and celebrity endorsements help 66% of customers find brands on social media.

Market Segmentation

The global sheet face mask market is segmented based on type, category, application region, and competitional landscape. Based on type, the market is further fragmented into cotton, non-woven, bio-cellulose, flavors, and others (natural & artificial flavor, vegetable oil, etc.). Based on category, the market is segmented into standard, white chocolate, non-woven chocolate, and ruby chocolate. In terms of application, the market is divided into anti-wrinkles, moisturizing, multifunctional, and others (pharmaceuticals, cosmetic & personal care, etc.). The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation, divided among North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Company Profiles

BioRepublic SkinCare, ES Cosmetics, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Innisfree Corporation, Kracie Holdings, Ltd., L’Oréal Paris, Lancôme, 3LAB, Sephora Inc., The Face Shop and Amorepacific Corporation are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global sheet face mask market.

In 2020, Amorepacific showcased the 3D-printed personalized face mask from the company. Amorespecific’s patent KR101923420B1 describes a customized mask pack-manufacturing system that includes a method for collecting user information for taking a picture of a user’s face, a method of diagnosis that creates 3D diagnostic data representing skin features on a 3D facial shape by reflecting the diagnostic information of the user’s skin extracted from the picture on a 3D model shaped out of the sample, and a method of creating data to process a mask pack base.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global sheet face mask market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Sheet Face Mask Market, By Type:

o Cotton

o Non-Woven

o Hydrogel

o Bio-Cellulose

o Others

• Sheet Face Mask Market, By Category:

o Standard

o Premium

• Sheet Face Mask Market, By Application:

o Anti-Wrinkle

o Moisturizing

o Multifunctional

• Sheet Face Mask Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Pharmacy

o Convenience Store

o Specialty Store

o Online

o Others



• Sheet Face Mask Market, By Region:

o North America

The United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Switzerland

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

New Zealand

Thailand

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Qatar

Kuwait

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global Sheet Face Mask market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

