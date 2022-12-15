New York, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Outdoor Kitchen Product & Fixtures Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373119/?utm_source=GNW



The global outdoor kitchen product & fixtures market is likely to project a robust growth owing to the current generation’s improved modular kitchens and increased infrastructure design.The market’s growing demand for developing and providing storage solutions drives the industry’s expansion, which has an impact on the sales of outdoor kitchen fixtures and products.



It is also anticipated that the global outdoor kitchen product & fixtures market would expand throughout the projected period due to technological advances, new product launches that are innovative in terms of design, store, quality, and improvement of the standard of living among the new generation.



The main purpose of outdoor cooking equipment is to prepare food outside, outdoor entertaining area.The homeowners have a convenient place to hang out and host visitors in the form of a delightful outdoor kitchen area.



The bar makes it simpler to serve food when grilling outside thanks to its large grill, mini-fridge, and prep sink. The most common material for outdoor kitchen cabinets is stainless steel since it has a classic appearance and is simpler to maintain than hardwood cabinets.

In recent years, governments and the public have shown a considerable surge in interest in outdoor living projects in several wealthy and developing nations.Furthermore, people today are very focused on improving their outside spaces for comfort and entertainment.



Consequently, this will have an impact on the market growth for outdoor kitchens.Outdoor kitchens are situated outside the house, as on a platform next to a grill.



Outdoor closets can be made from a variety of materials and, unlike conventional interior cabinets, are weatherproof.There can be a grilling area on top of lower outdoor kitchen cupboards.



Cooktop cabinetry choices include shelves and drawers. A few outdoor kitchens with cooktops have warming drawers to keep cooked food warm when cooking meals for many guests.



During the forecast period, rising spending on the luxury lifestyle, increasing acceptance of outdoor living spaces, and top design trends for outdoor kitchens are all anticipated to support the expansion of the market for outdoor kitchen product & fixtures. For example, the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA) claims that its 2022 research found that 60% of homeowners in North America consider an outdoor kitchen to be their top demand for their outdoor living space.



In 2022, a new multi-brand holding company called Pleina Group was created by the merger of Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet, LLC and Urban Bonfire, which are two major outdoor cooking and entertaining businesses companies.The company seeks to improve product design and shape to increase sales and draw in new clients.



In 2021, Urban Population for United States of America was 82.9 %.

Due to shifting consumer demands, kitchen appliance producers are now able to experiment with novel product designs.Manufacturers are focusing more on providing clients with equipment for customized outdoor cooking.



The outdoor kitchen product & fixtures market is also anticipated to increase during the forecast period due to the expanding availability of modular outdoor kitchens, which are less expensive than custom ones, offering manufacturers an opportunity to serve additional customers and boost profits. The upmarket nature and high price of outdoor cooking equipment, however, are anticipated to restrain the market’s expansion throughout the forecast period.



Increasing Number of Modern Houses Fueling the Market Growth

Modernized outdoor cooking equipment is in high demand as outdoor kitchens gain popularity as a method to enhance appearances and give a touch of elegance to outside living spaces. Additionally, it is anticipated that during the forecast period, consumers’ improved lifestyles and an increase in disposable income will accelerate use outdoor kitchen product & fixtures Growing Demand from Youth Population Aiding the Market Growth

The world’s population is becoming more adventurous and family vacations are becoming more common, which has increased demand for outdoor kitchen product & fixtures.Due to rising levels of stress from daily activities, consumers are more likely to turn to nature to improve their physical and emotional health.



This trend is making outdoor activities more popular, which is likely to support the growth of the outdoor kitchen product & fixtures during the forecast period.In addition, with urban density rising, a sizeable share of the global population currently lives in metropolitan areas.



In addition, the percentage of world’s population that lives in urban area is around 4.4 billion people, or 56%, this trend is anticipated to last.

Increasing Convenience Boosting the Market Growth

Fundamentally, the ideal outdoor kitchen improves people’s quality of life, especially when the inner kitchen is small or lacking in amenities.The greatest outdoor kitchen offers more comfort and convenience than an indoor kitchen since the extra room enables more inventive layout options and a wider range of services.



When hosting outside gatherings and barbecues, the positioning and design of a modern outdoor kitchen can eliminate the need for an interior kitchen because all necessary outdoor tools, appliances, or accessories will be within easy reach.

Technological Innovations Driving the Market Growth

Due to rising consumer demand for more outdoor household products specially millennium, manufacturers are being compelled to create new product releases. For instance, in February 2022 Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet introduced the next generation of high-performance outdoor cooking, The Drop-In Style Grill Head.The Kalamazoo Hybrid Fire Grill remains the best gas grill in the market, but their new grill delivers a serious upgrade for clients who desire a drop-in style model. Because it does not burn charcoal and wood.

Market Segmentation

The global outdoor kitchen product & fixtures market is segmented based on product type, end use, distribution channel, region, and competitional landscape.Based on product type, the market is further fragmented into Cooking Fixtures, Refrigeration Units, Island & Storage Units, Sinks & Faucets and Cocktail & Bar Centers.



Based on end use, the market is further divided into residential vs commercial. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into online & Offline.

Company Profiles

Emme Group, Outdoor Kitchen Collective Ltd, Kalamazoo Outdoor Gourmet, LLC, American Outdoor Cabinets LLC, Brown Jordan Outdoor Kitchen, AB Electrolux, Charlotte Grill Company, The Middleby Corporation, Bull Outdoor Products Inc, NewAge Products Inc. are among the major market players in global outdoor kitchen product & fixtures market. Various companies are offering a wide variety of outdoor kitchen products and fixtures.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global outdoor kitchen product & fixtures market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Outdoor Kitchen Product & Fixtures Market, By Product Type:

o Cooking Fixtures

o Refrigeration Units

o Island & Storage Units

o Sinks & Faucets

o Cocktail & Bar Centers

• Outdoor Kitchen Product & Fixtures Market, By End Use:

o Residential

o Commercial

• Outdoor Kitchen Product & Fixtures Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Online

o Offline

• Outdoor Kitchen Product & Fixtures Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Europe

Russia

Italy

France

Spain

United Kingdom

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Vietnam

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

UAE

Turkey



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global outdoor kitchen product & fixtures market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

