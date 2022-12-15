Foot and Ankle Orthopaedic Surgeons Change Lives in Kenya

Rosemont, Ill., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19 and the restrictions surrounding it, volunteers from American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS) traveled to Kenya to provide life-changing surgery to patients with lower extremity deformities and disabilities as part of the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation Overseas Outreach Project to Kenya.

Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons and volunteers, James K. DeOrio, MD, from Duke University Medical Center in North Carolina, and Jacob R. Zide, MD, from Orthopedic Associates of Dallas operated alongside Kenyan surgeons at the CURE International Kijabe Mission Hospital from November 14-18, 2022. Over five days, the duo completed about 40 corrective foot and ankle surgeries and provided additional consultations for Kenyan adults and children.

“My expectations were exceeded in all respects,” said Dr. DeOrio. “The Kenyan surgeons were very focused on patient care and wanted to work together to help as many patients as we could.”

The Foundation began Overseas Outreach Projects in 2002. Over almost two decades, volunteers provided more than 1,500 surgeries and 3,500 patient evaluations in underserved areas of Vietnam, all at no cost to patients. Kenya was introduced as an additional humanitarian site in 2019, but COVID-19 travel restrictions prohibited return until this year.

“The surgeons and staff were interested in the knowledge we had to provide, particularly the technical surgical tips for procedures that might provide the best and most lasting corrections,” added Dr. Zide.

The surgeons volunteered their time and paid for their travel to Kenya. In-country expenses were covered by the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation, supported by a grant from Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. To learn more about the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation Overseas Outreach Projects, visit aofas.org/foundation.

About Foot and Ankle Orthopaedic Surgeons

Foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons are medical doctors (MD and DO) who specialize in the diagnosis and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders and injuries of the foot and ankle. Their education and training consist of four years of medical school, five years of postgraduate residency, and a fellowship year of specialized surgical training. These specialists care for patients of all ages, performing reconstructive surgery for deformities and arthritis, treating sports injuries, and managing foot and ankle trauma.

About the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation

The Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS), is a 501(c)(3) organization that advances the AOFAS mission to improve lives through exceptional orthopaedic foot and ankle care. Through its funding of humanitarian endeavors, educational outreach programs, and innovative research, the Foundation enhances foot and ankle care for patients around the world. For more information visit the Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Foundation online at aofas.org/foundation.

