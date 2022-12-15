New York, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Organic Sanitary Pads – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373118/?utm_source=GNW

)), By Region, Competition



One of the key reasons projected to drive the growth rate of the organic sanitary pads is the shift of women toward healthier alternatives to conventional sanitary pads, since they offer many advantages.For instance, they are clean and free of chemicals and plastic, etc.



During the forecast period, these organic napkin-related factors are expected to fuel demand for organic sanitary napkins around the globe.

Sanitary pads are necessary for women during menstruation as they assist them carry on with their day-to-day activities.Panty liners are designed to absorb regular vaginal discharge, unanticipated light period flow, light spotting, stains at the start and end of periods, and post-intercourse discharge.



However, adverse effects from its continuous use may result in problems with women’s health.These negative side effects are a result of the raw materials used to make ordinary sanitary pads.



Owing of this, women are looking for healthier alternatives to traditional sanitary napkins.These adverse effects do not happen when using organic sanitary pads.



As a result, their adoption is rising. Organic sanitary products are free from synthetic and chemical materials. They are created using organic materials such as cotton and natural fibers like banana or wood pulp, which is expected to fuel market expansion throughout the forecast period.

If viewed as a whole, 77.6% of Indian women use hygienic protection method during their menstruation days all over India. 15% of women still like using local napkins, whereas 64.4% of women prefer sanitary pads. More than 300 million women in the world are menstruating at any given time. An estimated 500 million people worldwide lack access to menstruation products and suitable period hygiene management facilities . According to a study by the environmental organization Toxics Link, over 12.3 billion old sanitary pads are thrown into landfills in India each year. These regular sanitary pads take between 250 and 800 years to decompose and are equivalent to four plastic bags. Others might not even decompose at all. That is why women all over the world are shifting to different alternatives such as organic sanitary pads, reusable pads, tampons, menstrual cup etc. which is eventually decreasing the regular sanitary pad because of shifting to the organic sanitary pads.

Owing to growing awareness among women about the advantages of using organic sanitary napkins, Europe is expected to account for a sizable portion of the global organic napkin market during the forecast period.Also, manufacturers are promoting awareness about their products.



In addition, manufacturing companies are implementing new technologies to create pads that are high-quality, usable, sustainable, and absorbent.

Rising Health Consciousness Fueling Market Growth

Due to the great hygiene benefits and widespread use in both developed and developing countries, organic sanitary napkins have become more and more popular throughout the globe.Women are shifting toward organic sanitary pads from regular sanitary pads.



The organic sanitary pads market is anticipated to grow over the forecast period because of the rise in the awareness among women population towards health benefits and the accessibility of organic products.

Availability of Customizable Products Driving the Market Growth

By providing customized goods and services, the women’s personal hygiene sector is quickly evolving.In customizable sanitary pad - heavy, medium, light, the women now have the option to customize their pack of pads as per their menstrual flow since not every period flow is the same.



Rising urban population awareness of sustainable development has a significant impact on the trend. As a result, the market for sanitary napkins has somewhat changed, with consumers now favoring sanitary napkins with an organic composition.

Rising Awareness Among Women Regarding Personal Hygiene Enhancing The Market Growth

Market expansion is expected to be fueled by the growing number of companies’ strategic developments and active involvement in boosting their product sales by providing hygienic sanitary pads.Due to its great hygiene benefits and widespread use in both developed and developing countries, organic sanitary napkins have become more and more popular all over the globe.



The organic sanitary market is expected to grow over the forecast period because of the rise in the elderly population and the accessibility of products.

Market Segmentation

The global organic sanitary pads market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, region, and competitional landscape.Based on product type, the market is further fragmented into organic menstrual pads and organic pantyliners.



Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, drugstore/pharmacies, online, and others (multi-branded stores, direct sales, etc.). The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation, divided among North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Company Profiles

ALYK Inc., Bodywise (UK) Ltd., Corman USA, LYV Life Inc., Rael Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., TOTM Ltd., Unicharm Corp., Unilever PLC, and Naturalena Brands, Inc.( Veeda) are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global organic sanitary pads. Players in the market are implementing merger and acquisition tactics to improve their product offerings. Additionally, businesses employ innovative technologies as they concentrate on increasing their manufacturing capacity.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global organic sanitary pads has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Organic Sanitary Pads Market, By Product Type:

o Organics Menstrual Pad

o Organic Pantyliners

• Organic Sanitary Pads Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

o Drugstore/Pharmacies

o Online

o Others (Multi-Branded Stores, Direct Sales, etc.)

• Organic Sanitary Pads Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

United Kingdom

Netherlands

Poland

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Vietnam

Malaysia

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

UAE

Turkey

South Africa

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global organic sanitary pads market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373118/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________