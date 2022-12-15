New York, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Maternity Innerwear Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373117/?utm_source=GNW

One of the critical reasons projected to drive the growth rate of the maternity innerwear market is the rise in demand for nursing-friendly innerwear.Additionally, the maternity innerwear market is expected to develop between 2021 and 2028 because of the growing urban population.



The market is also significantly influenced by countries such as China and India, which are exposed to global fashion. Owing to the significant increase in the number of pregnant women globally, the maternity innerwear market is currently experiencing growth.

Maternity innerwear is a product that has been specifically created to fit a growing baby bump.These undergarments are friendlier than other types of everyday innerwear.



The female body undergoes significant hormonal changes after pregnancy, significantly altering the pregnant woman’s body shape. To prevent the bad condition of the body after pregnancy, it is necessary to choose a suitable bra to protect breasts.

Among the key factors expected to drive the expansion of the maternity innerwear market in the above projected period are the high rise in awareness for pregnancy garments and the rise in the percentage of pregnant women.Additionally, it is expected that numerous opportunities will arise due to the growing awareness of the need for personal hygiene and the growth of the maternity innerwear market throughout the projected period.



It is estimated that global retail sales of maternity bras in around 650 million.

Maternity underwear held the highest share of around 30% of total revenue in 2021.Owing to the changes that occur to a woman’s body during pregnancy, she needs comfortable undergarments that have extra flexibility and won’t pinch or pressure in the wrong places.



Along with offering comfort and more wiggle room as they progress through the pregnancy experience, undergarments for changing bodies can help them manage discharge, keep them cool during hot flashes, and give them one less thing to yank on during this difficult time.

As more pregnant women and mothers work outside the home, nursing bras and maternity underwear have become popular.With these bras, women can breastfeed without taking their bras off.



Some are made to use a breast pump at home or in the workplace. Some bras have a gentle underwired construction that is perfect for modern mothers and can accommodate breastfeeding and all phases of pregnancy.

Shapewear is incredibly well-liked by celebrities and millennials, and it’s becoming more well-liked in the maternity market.As the pregnancy proceeds, shapewear might assist moms in losing some weight and enhancing their posture.



These provide a more seamless appearance and are more comfortable to wear than traditional underwear or tights.

The online channel segment is expected to develop at the fastest rate during the forecast period.Technical advancements and the growing significance given to online platforms for maternity undergarments, especially by customers looking for deals, can be credited with the growth of the online segment.



Customers that feel comfortable making purchases without physically inspecting them are the primary target market for online platforms. Most manufacturers use direct sales strategies to increase product sales and profit margins.

Mayfair Equity Partners purchased Seraphine in December 2020 for a deal of USD 69.11 million. This acquisition was a management buyout. Moreover, Seraphine was awarded a second Queen’s Award for Enterprise for International Trade in April 2020.

Increasing Attention to Personal Appearance and Fashion Consciousness is Fueling the Market Growth

Expectant mothers are being influenced to spend more on fashionable maternity undergarments by a growing fashion consciousness and a focus on personal appearance.Utilizing the best fabrics and rethinking the placement of elastics, clasps and hooks, and tags that can be uncomfortable at different stages of pregnancy, apparel companies have been capitalizing on these changing trends to provide consumers with on-trend but comfortable innerwear.



For instance, Australian novelist Zo Foster Blake has a history of donning maternity clothes from high-end brands such as Active Truth and Bras N Things.

Rising Awareness of Maternity Innerwear Among Working Female Population Across the World Driving the Market Growth

One of the key factors expected to drive the growth of the maternity innerwear market during the forecast period is the significant rise in awareness for pregnancy garments.Another critical factor is the rise in the proportion of pregnant women in the working population.



The maternity innerwear market is growing due to the rise in demand for nursing-friendly undergarments.In addition, the need for maternity innerwear is expected to develop as the urban population rises who are aware regarding the availability of comfortable wear for pregnant women.



In keeping with this, women have realized that there are comfortable and reasonably priced maternity undergarments available, which, combined with the rising number of working women and an overall improvement in women’s financial independence, is significantly boosting the demand for these products.

Increasing Product Portfolio is Enhancing the Market Growth

Increasing product portfolio by companies is expected to be fueled by the growing number of companies’ strategic developments and active involvement in boosting product sales.Many companies utilize social media to influence consumers’ buying patterns.



For instance, World Breastfeeding Week is observed every year during the first week of August, which shines a spotlight on intimate apparel and increases demand for innerwear. Companies such as Pour Moi, True & Co., and Third Love have chosen Instagram to trade their nursing bras and raise awareness among the population about this event.

Market Segmentation

The global maternity innerwear market is segmented based on product type, distribution channel, region, and competitional landscape.Based on product type, the market is further fragmented into maternity/nursing bras, camisoles, shapewear, and maternity briefs.



The market is segmented based on type: outerwear, innerwear, and nightwear. Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, specialty stores, departmental stores, exclusive stores, online, and others (multi-branded stores, direct sales, etc.). On the basis of region, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Company Profiles

Seraphine, Wacoal, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB, Hatch Collection LLC, MamaCouture, Hotmilk Lingerie, Belabumbum, Fresh Venturz LLP, Clovia, Triumph Holding AG are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the Global Maternity Innerwear market.Players in the market are implementing merger and acquisition tactics to improve their product offerings.



Additionally, businesses employ innovative technologies to increase their manufacturing capacity.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global maternity innerwear has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Maternity Innerwear Market, By Product Type:

o Maternity/Nursing Bras

o Camisoles

o Shapewear

o Maternity Briefs

• Maternity Innerwear Market, By Type:

o Outerwear

o Innerwear

o Nightwear

• Maternity Innerwear Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

o Specialty Stores

o Departmental Stores

o Exclusive Stores

o Online

o Others

• Maternity Innerwear Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

Italy

France

Spain

United Kingdom

Netherlands

Poland

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Vietnam

Malaysia

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

UAE

Turkey

South Africa

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global maternity innerwear market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

