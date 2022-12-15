CN Recognizes 58 Customers and Supply Chain Partners that Drive Sustainable Business Practices under CN’s EcoConnexions Partnership Program

English French

MONTREAL, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today recognized 58 of its customers and supply chain partners for their commitment to sustainability. CN’s EcoConnexions Partnership Program celebrates companies that are doing their part to minimize their impact on the environment and are committed to emissions reduction, energy efficiency and biodiversity.



“CN is proud of our customers and supply chain partners who pledge to transition to a more sustainable world. Since 2014, we aspire to support this ecosystem of collaboration to enable the achievement of ambitious sustainability goals through our EcoConnexions Partnership Program.”

- Doug McDonald, Executive Vice-President and Chief Marketing Officer

“At CN, we understand that our decisions and actions today have an impact on future generations. With this in mind, we strive to transition to a lower-carbon future and advance sustainability initiatives within our own operations and along our supply chain.”

- Janet Drysdale, Vice-President Financial Planning and Sustainability

To recognize our customers’ and supply chain partners’ commitment to sustainable business practices, CN, in collaboration with Tree Canada, are planting 100,000 trees in Canada and the United States.

The 58 customers and supply chain partners recognized this year in CN’s EcoConnexions Partnership Program are:

Alcoa Corporation

ArcelorMittal Dofasco, G.P.

Atlantic Container Line

BASF Canada

Bonduelle Canada

Bunge North America

Canfor

Cargill

Cascades

Cenovus Energy

CF Industries

CMA CGM (America) LLC

COSCO Shipping Lines (North America)

Domtar

DuPont

Evergreen Shipping Agency (America)

Ford Motor Company

Gibson Energy

Halifax Port Authority

Hapag-Lloyd America

Honda Canada

Ingredion

J.B. Hunt

Kraft Heinz Canada

Kruger Products LP

Labatt Brewing Company

Loblaws

Louisiana Pacific

Maersk Line

Maple Leaf Foods

McAsphalt Industries

Michelin North America

Mondelēz International

Montreal Port Authority

MSC (Canada)

Nissan North America

Nouryon

Ocean Network Express (ONE)

OOCL USA

Owens Corning

PepsiCo Canada

Prince Rupert Port Authority

Resolute Forest Products Canada

Sultran

Suncor

Teck Coal

Tenaris Global Services USA

Toyota Canada

UPS

Vancouver Fraser Port Authority

Viterra

Volkswagen Group Canada

Vopak

Walmart Canada

West Fraser Timber

Weyerhaeuser

Yang Ming

ZIM Integrated Services



Evaluations to select customers and supply chain partners are completed by an independent third-party specialized in sustainability, based on each applicant’s policies, reporting, targets and environmental initiatives.

CN’s EcoConnexions programs engage employees, communities, and customers and supply chain partners to help us achieve our goals of reducing emissions, conserving resources, and protecting biodiversity. Through the EcoConnexions Partnership Program and From the Ground Up, our community tree planting program, CN has planted more than 2.3 million trees since 2012. To learn more on how CN is working to build a more sustainable future, please visit https://www.cn.ca/en/delivering-responsibly/.

About CN

CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. As the only railroad connecting Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 18,600-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.