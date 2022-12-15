New York, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Craft Soda Market– Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373115/?utm_source=GNW



Global Craft Soda Market is expected to grow in the forecast period as sodas cater to people looking for pure and healthy beverage options and are becoming a more popular replacement for conventional/traditional soft drinks.Throughout the forecast period, this tendency is anticipated to play a significant role in driving product demand.



Additionally, to capture the largest possible revenue share, important corporations have expanded their product portfolios by combining fresh and cutting-edge offerings modern offerings from the market.

Soft drinks are the overarching category for craft soda.In other words, craft sodas are flavored, carbonated drinks.



However, because they are made in small batches and contain few or no additives, craft sodas offer a healthful alternative to conventional carbonated drinks. There are many different tastes of craft sodas on the market, and fewer calories than regular sodas.

The size of the world’s craft soda industry was estimated at USD641.24 million in 2021, and it is anticipated to rise to USD768.08 million by 2027. "Craft sodas" refers to sodas produced in smaller quantities and using more natural ingredients. Reed’s, Inc., The Original Craft Soda Company, Wild Poppy Company, Crooked Beverage Co., and Jones Soda Co. are some of the major companies in the global craft soda market.



Due to their low-calorie count, natural sweeteners like stevia, agave nectar, and honey are becoming increasingly popular in craft beverages.The industry has seen significant changes in introducing new products using natural sweeteners.



Many companies have benefited from such trends by providing the market with healthier substitute beverages. For instance, Sprecher Brewing, a U.S.-based business, introduced its first canned sodas with zero sugar in September 2020. An all-natural sweetener combination of monk fruit, stevia, and sugar is used in these handcrafted items. Such advancements are probably good news for the expansion of the market in the future.



According to Fortune, PepsiCo is the largest manufacturer of food and beverages in North America, making it one of the most well-known corporations in the world. For instance, Statista estimates that PepsiCo spent USD3.5 billion on advertising in 2021.



Craft soda sales and demand have increased due to a growing trend toward healthy lifestyles and mindful eating during the COVID-19 pandemic.Consumers’ choices for more nutritious products, especially beverages, are causing them to reevaluate their diets.



During the pandemic, people started to choose creative product launches from brands and businesses that used innovative packaging. For example, during the COVID-19 pandemic in June 2020, Jones Soda Co., a premium craft beverage producer, expanded its product line by introducing limited-edition "Messages of Hope" cream soda labels that featured motivational artwork made by consumers. This was done to increase consumer awareness of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Key businesses are changing their marketing tactics and bringing in new clients because of the always-changing consumer demand. For instance, Utmost Brands, Inc., a U.S. company that makes Gus - Grown-up Soda, debuted its unique Mango Peach flavor during the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City in June 2022. The item is gluten-free, Kosher, and Non-GMO verified and is made of sweet peach juice, luscious mango puree, and a tiny bit of cane sugar.



Growing Trends Toward Conscious Eating and Healthy Living

Due to the growing popularity of a healthy lifestyle, rising health concerns and young adults’ desire for authentic beverages there has been increased demand for craft soda market.Nowadays, consumers take a holistic approach to well-being and prefer beverages that offer tremendous health advantages.



The trend of functional and healthful drinks is becoming increasingly popular among consumers.Consumers are prepared to opt for healthier alternatives to traditional soft drinks as they have grown more health conscious.



Craft soda that has been enhanced is acquiring significant market share, especially with consumers who are looking for items that are beneficial to their health.

Change in Taste and Preferences Will Lead the Market Growth

Young individuals favor healthy beverages that support their busy schedules and lack of time for exercise.A change in awareness and conduct can currently be seen in the young generation’s growing interest in preventive measures.



These younger customers are the most prepared to take charge of their well-being and are willing to pay higher rates if that is what it takes to accomplish their objectives. Moreover, the global craft soda market will expand more over the forecast period.

Rising Consumer Knowledge of the Harmful Substances Utilized in Soft Drinks

The craft soda business is expanding because of consumers’ growing knowledge of the hazardous additives used in soft drinks.Soft drinks have significant sugar content, raising insulin levels and feeding tumors.



The chemicals used to color soft drinks can increase the likelihood of developing breast cancer, prostate cancer, and pancreatic cancer.An increased risk of diabetes can result from greater sugar consumption.



One of the significant adverse health impacts of carbonated beverages is tooth decay due to the hydrolytic and cytotoxic additives found in soft drinks, which leads to weight gain. Consequently, during the forecast period, there is expected to be a growth of the Craft Soda Market.

Market Segmentation

The global craft soda market is segmented based on product type, packaging, distribution channel, region, and competitional landscape.The market is further fragmented into natural and organic based on product type.



Based on packaging, it is further divided into bottles, cands, and others. Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarket/hypermarket, food services and drinking places, convenience stores, online, and others (direct sales, counter shops & modern grocery.

Company Profiles

Jones Soda Co., PepsiCo, Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, The Original Craft Soda Company, Crooked Beverage Co., Appalachian Craft Soda, Rocket Fizz Soda Pop & Candy Shop, Reed’s Inc., Wild Poppy Company, Boylan Bottling Co. are among the major market players in the global craft soda market.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global craft soda market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Craft Soda Market, By Product Type:

o Natural

o Organic

• Craft Soda Market, By Packaging:

o Bottles

o Cans

o Others

• Craft Soda Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Supermarket/Hypermarket

o Food Services and Drinking Places

o Convenience Stores

o Online

o Others

• Craft Soda Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Europe

Russia

Italy

France

Spain

United Kingdom

o Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Indonesia

Vietnam

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Turkey



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global craft soda market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373115/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________