Bamboo Toothbrush Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition Opportunities, and Forecast, 2018-2028F

Government promoting eco-friendly products is a prominent trend that is anticipated to affect new product launches throughout the projected period.

Various countries’ anti-plastic legislation and stringent regulations for eco-friendly alternatives to plastic goods will likely raise consumer awareness in the coming years.Plastic toothbrushes produced worldwide end up in landfills, with just a small percentage recycled, resulting in plastic pollution.



These considerations are expected to increase the use of bamboo toothbrushes as alternatives among purchasers in the coming years.

Bamboo is a long-lasting and environmentally beneficial material.It also multiplies after harvesting.



It grows spontaneously without needing fertilizers, making it an organic material.Furthermore, it is highly durable and has an excellent strength-to-weight ratio.



It is getting more popular among consumers due to its environmentally friendly characteristics.Bamboo toothbrushes were first used in ancient China at the end of the 15th century.



They were created by attaching boar hair to a piece of bamboo. According to data from the World Health Organization’s (WHO) study ’Global Burden of Disease Study 2016’, half of the world’s population suffers from some form of oral disease, with tooth decay being the most common concern. People worldwide are turning to eco-friendly options such as bamboo-based toothbrushes to combat these ailments.

Rising Oral Hygiene Awareness Will Fuel the Market Growth

The growing need to prevent oral problems is also driving the market growth.Tooth decay, foul breath, tooth erosion, tooth sensitivity, oral cancer, and periodontal disease are some of the most frequent dental diseases in significant populations.



Dental plaque is caused by inadequate oral hygiene.It is critical to prevent these diseases by using the proper toothbrush and brushing method.



Consumers’ growing knowledge of these practices is expected to drive the market.

Increasing Demand For Eco-Friendly Products Will Fuel the Market Growth

Many plastic toothbrushes are discarded every year, ending up in the oceans and landfills.Bamboo toothbrushes are excellent alternatives to plastic toothbrushes.



Once the bristles are removed after use, they are 100% biodegradable.Many businesses are attempting to keep plastic out of landfills by using BPA-free plastic to make toothbrushes.



Government regulations encourage customers to use biodegradable bamboo toothbrushes and companies to develop environmentally friendly items.According to some estimates, approximately one billion plastic toothbrushes are used and discarded annually in the United States.



These factors are driving customer demand for biodegradable bamboo toothbrushes.

Product Innovation in Toothbrush Will Drive The Market Growth

Due to the introduction of new bamboo-based products with extremely soft bristles, especially for children by companies such as The Humble Co. and Bamboo Brush Co. Castor bean oil is used by the manufacturers of these bamboo goods to make soft bristles that fit nicely with the children’s teeth. Design innovation is another lucrative area companies can invest in improving their brand recognition. To attract customers, manufacturers have focused on product storage and design. For instance, Bamboo toothbrushes with charcoal bristles are one the new innovative product to maintain oral hygiene.

Requirement For Product Renewal from Time to Time Will Sustain the Market Growth

Although bacteria deposits on toothbrushes may not create any concerns at first, germs deposited on the bristles could produce a variety of health problems owing to a warm and wet environment in roughly three months.After three months of usage, a frayed toothbrush with worn bristles can be rough on the enamel and gums.



Furthermore, these brushes lose their effectiveness after two months, making them nearly 90% less effective in removing plaque than new toothbrushes. Enamel deterioration, bacterial overgrowth, and poor breath are the results.

Market Segmentation

The global bamboo toothbrush market is segmented based on end use, distribution channel, region, and competitional landscape.Based on end use, the market is further fragmented into adults and kids.



Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into offline and online.

