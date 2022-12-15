New York, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "MENAT Vacuum Blood Collection Tubes Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product, Material, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373284/?utm_source=GNW

However, risks associated with blood collection tubes are likely to hinder market growth.



The MENAT vacuum blood collection tube market is segmented into Saudi Arabia, South Africa, UAE, Turkey, Algeria, Egypt, Sudan, and others.The UAE and Saudi Arabia are expected to be the largest contributor to the vacuum blood collection tube market due to rising non communicable diseases.



Increasing import of medical supplies and rising suppliers would also contribute to the market growth over the forecast period.



Growing Prevalence of Blood and Genetic Disorders

Hereditary blood disorders (HBD) are a heterogeneous group of disorders characterized by a bleeding tendency of variable severity.Blood tests are conducted to detect blood disorders.



As per the Annals of Saudi Medicine report, carrier screening (CS) is widely implemented in Saudi Arabia to identify reproductive carriers and reduce the consequences of single gene disorders.For example, more than half of the Saudi population is in a consanguineous marriage, which reflects an increasing number of autosomal recessive (AR) conditions.



Also, Saudi Arabia has the highest AR birth rate globally, with mutations accounting for 40% of the total mutation pools responsible for suffering from sickle cell anemia, cystic fibrosis, and Tay-Sachs disease.Further, sickle cell disease (SCD) is a common multisystem hereditary blood disorder in Saudi Arabia.



As per the estimates published by the International Journal of Medicine in Developing Countries, in Saudi Arabia, 2-27% of the population were carriers of sickle cell trait, and 1.4% suffered from SCD. The Saudi Premarital Screening Program also reveals that sickle cell traits account for 4.2% and 0.26% of SCD, with prevalence highest in the Eastern province, accounting for 17% for sickle cell trait and 1.2% for SCD. Further, the Centre for Arab Genomic Studies, Dubai, UAE report states that genetic disorders in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) follow the unexpected trend of predominantly recessive disease transmission among the Arab population. For example, the two largest exome studies in KSA revealed that 71-83% of recessive mutation cases are positive for genetic disorders. Thus, the rising prevalence of blood disorders and genetic disorders among patients accelerates the demand for vacuum blood collection tubes, which is ultimately driving the MENAT vacuum blood collection tube market growth.



Based on product, the MENAT vacuum blood collection tube market is segmented into heparin tubes, EDTA tubes, glucose tubes, serum separating tubes, and ERS tubes.The serum separating tubes segment held the largest market share in 2021, and the EDTA tubes segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years.



The anticoagulant EDTA is commonly used in blood collection tubes.It might be in the form of a dry powder or a liquid solution.



Various MENAT players offer these EDTA tubes in the market.For instance, Greiner Bio-One offers three types of EDTA tubes: K2E K2EDTA, K2E K2EDTA Separator, and K3E K3 EDTA.



Similarly, BD also offers EDTA tubes, namely BD Vacutainer EDTA Blood Collection Tubes, in different sizes and volumes.



Based on material, the MENAT vacuum blood collection tube market is segmented into PET, polypropylene, and tempered glass. Based on application, the MENAT vacuum blood collection tube market is segmented into blood routine examination, biochemical test, and coagulation testing.



The World Health Organization (WHO), Dubai Health Authority, Emirates International Accreditation Center, and Globocan are among the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the MENAT vacuum blood collection tube market.

