US Non-Emergency Medical Transportations Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Service Type, Facility Application, and End user

Factors such as the growing need for non-emergency medical transportation and a rise in the incidence of chronic conditions are driving the market growth. However, the lack of efficient oversight systems and fraud by NEMT companies are hampering the US non-emergency medical transportation market growth.

Non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) includes services are provided to patients and healthcare consumers who need assistance getting to and from medical appointments, avoiding expensive commuting options.NEMT service providers are widely known to serve Medicaid beneficiaries.



Patients who need to be transported to medical facilities for regular appointments and check-ups can avail NEMT services that include ambulance services, wheelchair-assisted services, stretchers, flight services, and courier services.



As the need for patient care is increasing the managed care organizations are focused on digitizing their operations.With the technological developments going in this space service providers and users are like to gain benefits with the adequate use of technology in NEMT solutions.



GPS tracking and electronic scheduling software is one of these innovative technologies that is continuously being used in NEMT by states, brokers, MCOs, providers, drivers, and beneficiaries. Furthermore, the NEMT dispatch software package solution that focuses on operational care and provides reliable transportation services has become an important tools for strengthening program integrity and improving on-time performance.



The use of an ambulance in non-emergency transportation for medical appointments is going to be the next revolution in the upcoming few years.There are various sorts of ambulances available for medical transportation, both in emergency and non-emergency situations.



As the name implies non-emergency ambulances are for transportation of people from a healthcare facility to home or vice versa. These ambulances also can be availed for long-distance travel as there are no other means of transportation on road and it is more convenient and comfortable.



One of the major future trends in non-emergency medical transportation include the increase in the number of collaborations with transportation network companies.States and health care providers are partnering with Transportation Network Companies (TNCs) like Uber or Lyft to enhance access to care.



These TNCs are typically characterized by their on-demand ride-hailing capabilities and easy-to-use mobile apps that allow them to alleviate the pliability and scheduling concerns related to NEMT services. Additionally, a variety of TNCs, are currently developing or engaged in partnerships with NEMT which is expected to enhance the demand for NEMT services in the US.



The US non-emergency medical transportation market is categorized into service type, facility, application, and end user.Based on service type, the market is segmented into private pay patient transportation, insurance-backed patient transportation, courier services, and others.



The private pay patient transportation segment is estimated to account for the largest market share and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The private pay patient transportation include services such as hospital visits, pharmacy pick-ups, and different healthcare-related journeys for Medicaid members.



Various benefits associated with private pay patient transportation include custom NEMT rates of reimbursement with higher margins compared to other, ease of travel during off-peak hours in addition to regular business hours and flexibility in billing process compared to Medicaid based services.



The Federal Transit Administration (FTA), Transit Cooperative Research Program, Transportation Research Board, Center for Health Law and Policy Innovation (CHLPI), and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are among the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the US non-emergency medical transportation market report.

