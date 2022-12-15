New York, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia Pacific Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Product & Services, Technology, Application, and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373270/?utm_source=GNW

67 million by 2028 from US$ 499.19 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2022 to 2028.



The growth of the market is primarily attributed to the growing demand for specific viral detection methods that consume less time for timely infection control and rising incidence of infectious diseases.Moreover, rising R&D and innovation in Asia Pacific point-of-care molecular diagnostics are expected to foster the market growth during the forecast period.



However, the pricing pressures owing to reimbursement cuts hinder the market growth.The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant positive impact on the point-of-care molecular diagnostic market.



Amid the pandemic, the increased demand for diagnostic kits for the rapid detection of COVID-19 boosted the adoption of point-of-care testing across the world. The rising number of COVID-19 cases and growing pressure on various governments across the world to improve patient management have boosted the demand for rapid antigen testing kits that can be effectively used in point-of-care settings.

Based on product & services, the Asia Pacific point-of-care molecular diagnostics market is segmented into assays & kits, instruments, and services & software.The assays & kits segment leads the market and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on technology, the Asia Pacific point-of-care molecular diagnostics market is segmented into PCR, isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT), and other technologies.The PCR segment leads the market, whereas the isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



By application, the Asia Pacific point-of-care molecular diagnostics market is segmented into infectious diseases, oncology, hematology, prenatal testing, endocrinology, and other applications.The infectious diseases segment holds the largest share of the Asia Pacific point-of-care molecular diagnostics market.



However, the oncology segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. By end user, the Asia Pacific point-of-care molecular diagnostics market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic laboratories, research & academic institutes, and others. The diagnostic laboratories segment leads the market and is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.



Point-of-care (POC) molecular tests are accurate and scalable that increase the scope for the diagnosis of diseases, which can be done in the community and outside the laboratory setting.Compared with laboratory testing, point-of-care molecular diagnostics provides various advantages such as fewer clinic visits, shorter hospital stays, better drug therapy optimization, and less inappropriate drug use.



The healthcare sector is undergoing huge transformation due to the emergence of new and effective technologies across the sector. Thus, the growing demand for effective diagnostics that consumes less time than laboratory testing drives the demand for POC molecular assays and kits propelling the growth of Asia Pacific point-of-care molecular diagnostics market over the forecast period.

The World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and International Agency for Research on Cancer are a few of the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the Asia Pacific point-of-care molecular diagnostics market.

