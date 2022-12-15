Asia Pacific dominated the noise dosimeter market in 2021, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028

New York, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "APAC Noise Dosimeter Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Type, Device Placement, Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373268/?utm_source=GNW

For example, increasing the number of blades or their pitch while decreasing the rotational speed can minimize noise from an air fan retaining the same air flow.



Industrial noise can also be reduced by obstructing its passage, e.g., a noisy engine can be insulated. On similar lines, providing workers with hearing protection gear is a common approach of noise reduction in industries. These devices must have enough noise attenuation to protect against possible exposures without interfering with human speech and warning signs in the workplace.



The evaluation of industrial noise differs significantly from that of transportation noise.Unlike transportation noise, which can be predicted using a collection of input datasets, there are no similar methodologies for industrial noise.



The only approach to figure out how much an industrial source emits sound is catered by using noise dosimeter.The growing need for measuring the acoustical performance of multiple structural elements of an office, a building, or air-conditioning and heat-ventilating systems in commercial and residential areas is expected to bolster the market growth.



The quick transitional shift in sectors such as manufacturing, construction, aerospace & defense in past few years have increased the production capabilities to their maximum strength making workers to work more efficiently. These factors resulting in the increased noise emissions create an acute need to control the same; therefore, a surge in the adoption of noise dosimeters across various industries can be expected.



The manufacturing sector holds significant potential to drive the country’s economic growth, which is also backed by strong FDI investment and government support in terms of funds and regulations.Countries in Asia Pacific are focusing on industrialization to strengthen the economy.



Workers are exposed to high noise levels, thereby creating a potential demand for noise dosimeters to check the permissible level. India is gradually progressing on the road to Industry 4.0 with the help of government’s National Manufacturing Policy, which aims at increasing the share of manufacturing in GDP to 25% by 2025. Further, the PLI scheme for manufacturing was launched in 2022 to develop the core manufacturing sector. As per the survey conducted by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), capacity utilization in India’s manufacturing sector stood at 72.0% in the second quarter of FY22, indicating a significant recovery. Likewise, the Chinese government launched a state-led industrial policy “Made in China 2025” to make the country dominant nation in global high-tech manufacturing, such initiative will contribute to the growth of the APAC noise dosimeter market growth.



The APAC noise dosimeter market, by type, is bifurcated into software and hardware.The APAC noise dosimeter market, based on device placement, is further divided into on-body noise dosimeter, free-field noise dosimeter, and in/near ear noise dosimeter.



By application, the APAC noise dosimeter market is segmented into aerospace & defense, automotive, construction, and factories & enterprises. By country, the APAC noise dosimeter market is segmented into China, Australia, Japan, India, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC.



Asia Pacific dominated the noise dosimeter market in 2021, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2028.The region’s dominance is primarily attributed to the growing investments by Asia Pacific countries to improve industrial infrastructure, government initiatives on reducing noise exposure levels, and a huge percentage of the population exposed to hazardous noise levels.



For instance, in August 2022, China government planned to make an investment of worth US$ 1 trillion for construction projects. Due to high construction projects in the developing countries, contributes to the APAC noise dosimeter market growth due to ability to reduce noise level.

Further, as per a research study conducted by Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), the prevalence of occupational noise exposure to workers was 15.5% in 2019. Therefore, the study concluded that occupational noise has a critical impact on workers. Hence, to minimize the incidence of occupational noise, the KCDC recommended that the workers who were assigned an 8-hour shift should not be exposed to levels of more than 85 decibels (dBA).

In addition, the high acceptance rate of advanced technologies encourages the adoption of noise dosimeters in Asia Pacific countries.For instance, Cirrus Research plc offers Advanced doseBadge5 Noise Dosimeter, a high-performance wireless noise dosimeter that allows making compliant occupational noise exposure measurements.



It also provides the original doseBadge, the original wireless personal noise dosimeter, an ideal tool for taking occupational and industrial hygiene noise measurements. Similarly, SKC, Inc. introduced the NoiseCHEK personal noise dosimeter that provides more data and versatility than other dosimeters in the market. Thus, such advancements in noise dosimeters further accelerate the adoption of noise dosimeter for industrial applications, which is expected to support the APAC noise dosimeter market growth over the forecast period.



The APAC noise dosimeter market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the APAC noise dosimeter market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining an overview and forecast for the real-time location systems market with respect to all the segments.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data and gain more analytical insights into the APAC noise dosimeter market.



The participants of this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specializing in the APAC noise dosimeter market. A few of the major players operating in the APAC noise dosimeter market are Brüel & Kjær A/S; IDEAL INDUSTRIES, INC. (Casella); CESVA INSTRUMENTS SLU; 3M; SVANTEK; LARSON DAVIS INC (MTS Systems Corporation); TSI; and Norsonic AS.

