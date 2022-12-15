New York, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Advanced Medical Stopcock Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Type and End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06373255/?utm_source=GNW

However, the safety concerns regarding stopcocks are hampering the market growth.



The North America advanced medical stopcock market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico.The US is the largest market for advanced medical stopcocks, followed by Canada and Mexico.



The increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, favorable reimbursement for intravenous therapy in the homecare setting in the US and Canada are likely to drive the North America advanced medical stopcock market over the forecast period. In addition, the increasing number of surgeries and growing medical tourism in Mexico are likely to foster the growth of the market from 2022 to 2028.



Surge in Number of Surgical Procedures



Medical stopcocks are used with infusion pumps to administer medications through the catheter to a specific part of the body during or after surgical procedures.Infusion therapy is used when other methods are less effective or when the patient needs medication for the long term.



Stopcocks are used to provide medicines in a fluid form when the patient is under observation after surgeries.The number of surgical procedures such as caesarean sections is growing across North America.



According to the statistics revealed by the CDC, in 2020, approximately 1,148,692 million C-sections were performed in the US.Further, in Canada, ~105,000 C-sections are performed every year, making it the most common hospital-based surgery in the country.



In addition, caesarean delivery rates in Mexico are among the highest in the world. Moreover, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), every year, ~805,000 people in the US suffer from a heart attack. It has also been estimated that 1 patient in every 34 seconds dies due to cardiovascular disease (CVD) in the country, and ~20.1 million adults have coronary artery disease (CAD). As a result, the number of cardiovascular surgeries has increased across the region. Thus, the surge in CVD patient population is increasing the number of angiography or angioplasty procedures. These procedures require high-pressure stopcocks; hence, the demand for advanced medical stopcocks is also increasing across the region. Thus, the surge in the number of surgical procedures is driving the North America advanced medical stopcock market.

Based on type, the North America advanced medical stopcock market is segmented into low-pressure stopcocks, medium-pressure stopcocks, and high-pressure stopcocks.The low-pressure stopcocks segment held the largest share of the market in 2021, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The low-pressure stopcocks are designed to control the flow of a liquid or gas by using an on/off diverter cock.The pressure of the low-pressure stopcock is 200 psi.



These stopcocks offer various advantages such as accuracy, convenience, and flow control per the requirement.The low-pressure stopcock is available in one-way, two-way, and three-way configurations.



These enable inserting different fluids in different ways. The low-pressure stopcocks are used in medical and laboratory practices and enable the treatment of patients who require an accurate flow of medicines. Based on end user, the North America advanced medical stopcock market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, homecare, and ambulatory surgery centers. The hospitals & clinics segment held the largest share of the market in 2021.



