North American Power Market Growth Opportunities

This study provides a perspective on key trends driving growth in the North American power market.



Globally, governments are looking for solutions across sectors to mitigate climate change and support decarbonization, and the renewable energy, carbon capture storage and utilization (CCSU), digitalization, electrification, energy storage, and hydrogen markets hold the most significant opportunities.



The route to decarbonization requires supportive regulatory frameworks that mandate energy efficiency and emission reduction measures across all sectors.



To achieve a low-carbon future, significant changes are required.



Following the latest COP summit, more than 100 countries pledged their commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050.In North America, Canada announced emissions pledges to reduce total greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 40-45% from 2005 levels by 2030, and the United States aims to cut emissions in half by 2030 (50-52% from 2005 levels).



Despite the eclectic market conditions, stakeholders across the North American power value chain exhibited great resilience by developing innovative business models and sustainable practices to increase sales.



This resulted in record growth for the power market in 2021. Renewable power generation, storage, and hybrid solutions have been central to decarbonization initiatives by state governments and the commercial and industrial (C&I) sector.



In 2022, despite the supply chain constraints, the installation of clean power sources is poised to continue its momentum as demand for sustainable energy solutions accelerates in North America.

