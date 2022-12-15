SDHI Fungicide Market through Boscalid is expected to Witness CAGR of 10.3% during the Forecast Period, Mentions Fact.MR

Rockville, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SDHI Fungicide Market revenues were estimated at US$2.6 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Fact.MR report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 6.1 Bn.



China, which is a key producer of FDHI fungicide, had a disastrous wave of Covid during the early months of the outbreak. The government established trade restrictions and halted SDHI fungicide shipments, which had a substantial influence on the market. The market was further affected by the economic downturn and financial concern among farmers as a result of pandemics. As a result, under the Covid-19 scenario, the SDHI fungicide market estimate has been slightly reduced.

However, due to the easing of lockdowns and restrictions, the SDHI Fungicide market demonstrated a rise in the post-covid situation, resulting in increased demand. The market for crop protection products is expected to rise substantially in the next years due to rising worldwide demand.

Globalization and urbanization have reduced the amount of available arable land, which has pushed the market forward once again. SDHI fungicides have been shown to be effective against turfgrass infections and other resistance management initiatives. Increased agricultural commerce has also been beneficial. Crop protection items have also benefited from increased agricultural activity.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

SDHI Fungicides Market was valued at US$ 2.6 Bn in 2021. According to Fact.MR, SDHI Fungicides Market revenue would increase 2.3X between 2022 and 2032, reaching roughly US$ 6.1 Bn in 2032.



In terms of type, revenue through Boscalid is projected to account for a CAGR of 10.3%, during 2022 - 2032.



US is expected to remain the dominant country in the SDHI Fungicides Market with an absolute dollar growth opportunity of US$1 Bn



APAC is the dominant region in the SDHI Fungicides Market with a predicted CAGR of over 8.8%.



“During the projected period, the rise in concern over long degradation and government intervention can become a key driver in raising the SDHI Fungicide market revenue.” comments a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Segments of SDHI Fungicide Industry Research

By Type :

Boscalid

Fluopyram

Penthiopyrad

Fluxapyroxad

Isofetamid

Other Types

By Application :

Grains and Cereals

Oilseed

Fruits and Vegetables

Turf and Ornamentals

Commercial Crops

Other Applications

By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA



Competitive Landscape

The market is fiercely competitive, where key players are increasingly focused to obtain a competitive advantage. The key companies in the SDHI Fungicide Market are focused on R&D to produce innovative technological solutions.

In June 2020, Syngenta Group Co. Ltd., a pioneer in agricultural research and innovation, announced its formal debut. It brings together the strengths of Syngenta AG in Switzerland, ADAMA in Israel, and Sinochem's agricultural enterprises in China under a single body.

In May 2020, FMC Corporation and Isagro agreed to a binding agreement for Isagro's Fluindapyr active ingredient assets in the amount of US$ 60 Mn. In a cash purchase expected to close by the end of the third quarter of 2020, all intellectual property, know-how, registrations, product formulations, and other global assets of the unique broad-spectrum fungicide compound will be transferred to FMC.

In June 2021, Fluindapyr, a new broad-spectrum succinate dehydrogenase inhibitor (SDHI) fungicide, has been registered by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), according to FMC Corporation, a renowned agricultural sciences business. Fluindapyr has broad-spectrum action in row and specialty crops, as well as turf, against a variety of damaging diseases.



Key Companies Profiled-

Adama Ltd

Nufarm Limited

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Isagro S.p.A

Syngenta Crop Protection AG

FMC Corporation

UPL Limited

Corteva, Inc

Valent U.S.A. LLC

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the SDHI Fungicide Market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals extensive growth in SDHI Fungicide Market in terms of Type (Boscalid, Fluopyram, Fluxapyroxad, Isofetamid, and Other Types), Application (Grains & Cereals, Pulses & Oilseeds, Commercial Crops, Fruits and Vegetables, Turf & Ornamentals, and Other Applications) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

