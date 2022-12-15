DIAGNOS Provides Additional Information to the Closing of Private Placement

BROSSARD, Quebec, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIAGNOS Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF), a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces that in connection with the closing of the private placement announced on December 12, 2022, the Corporation paid a cash commission of $9,000 to one qualified person (“Finder”) and issued 40,909 finder’s warrants to the Finder. Each finder’s warrant entitles the Finder to purchase one Share at an exercise price of $0.26 per Share for a period of 18 months ending June 9, 2024.



The private placement remains subject to receipt of all required approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, as well as full receipt of funds and execution of formal documentation.

All monies quoted in this press release shall be stated and paid in lawful money of Canada.

