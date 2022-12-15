Jennifer Banyan joins Community Foundation Boulder County as new vice president of programs

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Community Foundation Boulder County, the county’s philanthropic partner for more than 30 years, today announced that Jennifer Banyan will be joining its team as the new vice president of programs in January.

Jennifer Banyan has over 20 years of experience designing innovative, community-driven programs, particularly in health, housing and human services. Most recently, she was the director of Jewish Family Service Boulder, where she led the community mental health response to the Marshall Fire and wind events and scaled the small office to serve more than 2,000 impacted residents through emergency financial assistance, case management and the Boulder County Crisis Counseling program.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Community Foundation team,” said Banyan. “This role will offer me the opportunity to continue collaborating with our community partners to improve systems and services for more equitable and healthy communities in Boulder County.”

As the CEO and principal consultant at R-Evolution Consulting for nearly a decade, Banyan has facilitated community forums across the state, helping to launch resident-led, local food coalitions across Colorado. She was previously the strategic consultant and author for the Colorado Blueprint to End Hunger, launched in 2018.

Prior to consulting, Banyan was the division director for self-sufficiency and community support for Boulder County Housing and Human Services. In this role, she implemented nationally recognized community-based services, outreach and enrollment projects and innovative policy work.

“Jennifer will be an important asset to us. We know her experience and passion will help us continue our impactful work in the community and the many relationships she’s built throughout Boulder County will be invaluable to CFBC,” said Tatiana Hernandez, CEO of Community Foundation Boulder County.

Previously, Banyan was the director of quality improvement for the state of Vermont’s Department of Mental Health and served as a senior management analyst working on child welfare redesign in California. She specializes in integrated services, stakeholder/community engagement, systems redesign, policy analysis and data-driven process improvement. Banyan holds a master’s degree in social work from Indiana University and a bachelor’s degree in sociology from DePauw University.





About Community Foundation Boulder County

Community Foundation Boulder County catalyzes the community, responds to immediate needs and anticipates future challenges. Through informed decision-making, we inspire ideas, ignite action and mobilize resources to improve the quality of life for all. Advancing inclusivity and providing leadership and on key issues, the foundation collaborates with community-minded individuals and organizations that want to make a difference, accomplishing more together than we do alone. Since its founding in 1991, the foundation has granted more than $100M.

