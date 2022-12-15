DAVIDsTEA Launches Limited Edition Holiday Matcha Collection

English French

Celebrate the season with festive and unique Glitter Matcha, Gingerbread Matcha and Orange Spice Matcha

MONTREAL, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAVIDsTEA Inc. (Nasdaq:DTEA) (“DAVIDsTEA” or the “Company”), a leading tea merchant in North America, is pleased to announce the launch of their rule-breaking Holiday Matcha Collection, spotlighting naturally flavoured Gingerbread Matcha and Orange Spice Matcha plus first-to-market Glitter Matcha. These fresh, seasonal and vegan additions to the brand’s impressive matcha collection—one of the largest in North America—are available at all 18 DAVIDsTEA flagship stores across Canada, and online at davidstea.com.





New standout arrivals from the DAVIDsTEA Holiday Collection include Gingerbread Matcha; sip this sweet, spicy and heartwarming tea hot or as a frothy latte.

Loved for its benefits and versatility, matcha is a powerhouse go-to hailed for its antioxidant effects along with its energizing, detoxifying and natural metabolism-boosting properties. DAVIDsTEA’s premium matcha is sourced from Nishio and Kyushu Island in Japan; Nishio has been recognized as one of the world’s best matcha producers for over 800 years.

“With over 20 benefit-packed types of high-quality matcha in our collection, Glitter Matcha, Gingerbread Matcha and Orange Spice Matcha are such fun additions for the festive season,” said Sarah Segal, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Brand Officer, DAVIDsTEA. She adds, “At DAVIDsTEA we seek to demystify matcha, and there’s so much value in integrating matcha into your lifestyle. Whether you’re looking to replace your daily cup of coffee with a healthier jitter-free experience, seeking the space to have a mindful moment in your day, or simply matcha-curious, at DAVIDsTEA we’re ready to help you create the perfect matcha experience for you!”

Holiday Matcha Collection highlights

Glitter Matcha: DAVIDsTEA was the first in North America to bring sparkling matcha to your cup with Glitter Matcha. Featuring a food grade, mica-based pigment, this naturally flavoured French vanilla vegan matcha features a lavish gold twist.

Gingerbread Matcha: Returning for the 2022 holiday season, vegan Gingerbread Matcha joins DAVIDsTEA’s expansive festive lineup of naturally flavoured matchas like Sugar Cookie Matcha, Vanilla Chai Matcha, and Candy Cane Matcha.

Orange Spice Matcha : What’s citrus, spice and everything nice? Orange Spice Matcha! A creamy and energizing matcha base is coupled with sweet, cooked orange, comforting cinnamon and warming clove for a cozy sprinkle of spice.





: A great way to count down to the holidays or simply sample the breadth of the brand’s matcha assortment, 24 Days of Matcha contains twenty-four one-of-a-kind blends, must-sip classics and festive best sellers. Just sold out online for the 2022 holiday season! Double Walled Glass Matcha Bowl: Perfect for the traditional matcha drinker seeking a contemporary twist, the Double Walled Glass Matcha Bowl is inspired by Scandinavian design and made of double-walled borosilicate glass, perfect to hold your matcha while you whisk it into frothy, bubbly goodness.



From organic to unsweetened, DAVIDsTEA is pushing the boundaries in matcha

DAVIDsTEA has proudly included traditional matcha in their collection since the Company opened its doors in 2008, however the brand began experimenting and bending the rules in 2015 with their first flavoured matcha and have since launched over 45 distinctive flavours. Aside from the Holiday Collection, the brand offers over 20 unique types of high quality, easy-to-drink matcha, ranging from the traditional favourites like Organic Ceremonial Matcha and Grand Cru Matcha to flavours like Mango Matcha and Unsweetened Coconut Matcha and warm weather seasonal hits like Organic Watermelon Matcha—a quickly-sold-out favourite, which customers can expect to see return next summer.

DAVIDsTEA’s full matcha and accessories collection is available online at davidstea.com for Canadian and U.S. customers, or in-store at one of DAVIDsTEA’s 18 flagship locations across Canada.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA offers a specialty branded selection of high-quality loose leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, tea-related accessories and gifts through its e-commerce platform at www.davidstea.com, the Amazon Marketplace, its wholesale customers which include over 3,800 grocery stores and pharmacies, and 18 Company-owned stores across Canada. It offers primarily proprietary tea blends that are exclusive to the Company, as well as traditional single-origin teas and herbs. The team’s passion for and knowledge of tea permeates the Company’s culture and is rooted in an excitement to explore the taste, health and lifestyle elements of tea. With a focus on innovative flavours, wellness-driven ingredients and organic tea, the Company launches seasonally driven “collections” with a mission of making tea fun and accessible to all. The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

