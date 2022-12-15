Snail, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

CULVER CITY, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail” or “the Company”), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today announced third quarter 2022 financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. These third quarter results are prior to the exchange of stock and reflect the activities of Snail Games USA Inc. and its subsidiaries.
Jim Tsai, Chief Executive Officer of Snail, commented: “We are thrilled to share our first earnings report as a public company. Our goal of creating immersive gaming experiences and products will be supported by our access to the capital markets. We look forward to continuing to execute against our product roadmap and provide high-end entertainment experiences for consumers around the world.”
Third Quarter 2022 and Subsequent Business Highlights
- ARK: Survival Evolved. In the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, ARK: Survival Evolved averaged a total of 328,583 daily active users (“DAUs”) versus 221,336 DAUs in the prior year period.
- 4.4x growth in new install for the third quarter 2022 vs. third quarter 2021; 6.4M vs. 1.2M, respectively. Growth is largely due to Epic Games’ Free Week.
- Units sold sustained for the third quarter 2022 compared to same period last year; 1.1M vs. 1.2M, respectively. Units sold includes game and DLCs.
- Through September 30, 2022, total playtime amounts to 2.9 billion hours.
- IPO. On November 9, 2022, the Company completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), in which it issued and sold 3,000,000 shares of Class A common stock at a public offering price of $5.00 per share for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $15.0 million. Concurrently with the IPO, the stockholders of Snail Games USA collectively exchanged 500,000 shares of Snail Games USA common stock for 6,251,420 shares of Class A common stock and 28,748,580 shares of Class B common stock of Snail, Inc.
- Share Repurchase Program. On November 10, 2022, the Company’s board of directors approved and established a new share repurchase program (the “Share Repurchase Program”) to reacquire shares of Snail, Inc.’s Class A common stock. The maximum aggregate value of the shares repurchased shall not exceed $5.0 million, and there is no fixed expiration date on the Share Repurchase Program. The exact number of shares of Class A common stock and timing and method of the repurchase are at the discretion of the CEO, CFO and Treasurer. As of December 13, 2022, 1,090,877 shares of Class A common stock were repurchased pursuant to the Share Repurchase Program and the average price paid per share was $2.98.
Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights
- Revenue decreased by 36.1% to $15.6 million for third quarter of 2022 from $24.4 million over the same period in the prior year primarily as a result of a decrease in ARK units sold. ARK related revenues decreased by $8.5 million attributable to the age of the game and sales normalizing in 2022 after the initial release of Genesis II in June 2021. One off payments and revenue recognized for previous contract payments were the cause of $3.3 million of the $8.5 million decrease in ARK revenue, with reduced sales of ARK and ARK mobile responsible for the remaining $5.2 million decrease.
- Net loss for the third quarter of 2022 was $1.5 million compared to net income of $3.8 million in the prior year period due to the reduced sales of ARK, static licensing fees, and increased general and administrative costs.
- Bookings for the three months ended September 30, 2022, decreased by $6.9 million, or 37.9%, to $11.3 million, compared to the prior year period, primarily as a result of a decline in ARK-related revenues.
- EBITDA for the third quarter of 2022 was a loss of $1.5 million compared to a gain of $4.6 million in the prior year period.
- As of September 30, 2022, cash was $9.0 million. This cash balance does not reflect the net proceeds from IPO of approximately $12.0 million, which occurred on November 9, 2022.
Heidy Chow, Chief Financial Officer of Snail stated: “We are pleased with the continued engagement in our ARK series of games. We want to remind investors that we are committed to investing in our brand and fostering long-term growth. This includes focusing on the upcoming release of ARK 2, launching additional products, and implementing initiatives that enhance our product suite and improve our speed to market.”
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the financial results determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Snail believes Bookings and EBITDA, as non-GAAP measures, are useful in evaluating its operating performance. Bookings and EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that are presented as supplemental disclosures and should not be construed as alternatives to net income (loss) or revenue as indicators of operating performance, nor as alternatives to cash flow provided by operating activities as measures of liquidity, both as determined in accordance with GAAP. Snail supplementally presents Bookings and EBITDA because they are key operating measures used by management to assess financial performance. Bookings adjusts for the impact of deferrals and, Snail believes, provides a useful indicator of sales in a given period. EBITDA adjusts for items that Snail believes do not reflect the ongoing operating performance of its business, such as certain non-cash items, unusual or infrequent items or items that change from period to period without any material relevance to its operating performance. Management believes Bookings and EBITDA are useful to investors and analysts in highlighting trends in Snail’s operating performance, while other measures can differ significantly depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which Snail operates and capital investments.
Bookings is defined as the net amount of products and services sold digitally or physically in the period. Bookings is equal to revenues excluding the impact from deferrals. Below is a reconciliation of total net revenue to Bookings, the closest GAAP financial measure.
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|(in millions)
|(in millions)
|Total net revenue
|$
|15.6
|$
|24.4
|$
|59.1
|$
|83.2
|Change in deferred net revenue
|(4.3
|)
|(6.2
|)
|(7.3
|)
|(11.4
|)
|Bookings
|$
|11.3
|$
|18.2
|$
|51.8
|$
|71.8
We define EBITDA as net income (loss) before (i) interest expense, (ii) interest income, (iii) income tax provision (benefit) and (iv) depreciation and amortization expense. The following table provides a reconciliation from net income (loss) to EBITDA :
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|(in millions)
|(in millions)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(1.5
|)
|$
|3.8
|$
|3.2
|$
|17.0
|Interest income and interest income-related parties
|-
|(0.4
|)
|(0.6
|)
|(1.1
|)
|Interest expense and interest expense-related parties
|0.3
|0.1
|0.6
|0.3
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|(0.4
|)
|0.9
|0.8
|4.2
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|0.1
|0.2
|0.4
|0.6
|EBITDA
|$
|(1.5
|)
|$
|4.6
|$
|4.4
|$
|21.0
Webcast Details
The Company will host a webcast at 5:00 PM ET today to discuss the third quarter 2022 financial results. Participants may access the live webcast and replay on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.snail.com/. The earnings call may also be accessed by dialing 1 (877) 451-6152 from the United States, or by dialing 1 (201) 389-0879 internationally.
About Snail, Inc.
Snail is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices.
|Snail Games USA Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
|September 30, 2022
|December 31, 2021
|ASSETS
|Current Assets:
|Cash
|$
|9,044,666
|$
|10,164,338
|Accounts receivable, net of allowances for doubtful accounts of $19,929 and $31,525, respectively
|4,596,313
|12,244,785
|Accounts receivable - related party, net
|12,239,430
|8,435,823
|Loan and interest receivable - related party
|101,249
|203,408
|Prepaid expenses - related party, net of long-term portion
|1,500,000
|3,145,000
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|11,704,897
|11,017,007
|Total current assets
|39,186,555
|45,210,361
|Restricted cash and cash equivalents
|6,368,016
|6,389,777
|Prepaid expenses - related party
|6,520,000
|-
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|5,245,271
|5,678,701
|Intangible assets, net - license - related parties
|3,235,038
|8,787,976
|Intangible assets, net - license
|-
|250,000
|Intangible assets, net - other
|275,600
|277,148
|Deferred income taxes
|8,191,051
|8,191,051
|Other noncurrent assets
|194,032
|199,919
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|3,887,326
|5,100,912
|Total assets
|$
|73,102,889
|$
|80,085,845
|LIABILITIES, NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|6,765,934
|$
|3,871,510
|Accounts payable - related party
|22,330,781
|23,733,572
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|2,375,610
|2,975,475
|Loan payable - related parties
|-
|400,000
|Interest payable - related parties
|527,770
|528,439
|Revolving loan
|9,000,000
|9,000,000
|Short term note
|6,666,667
|-
|Notes payable
|-
|216,329
|Current portion of long-term debt
|79,425
|77,348
|Current portion of deferred revenue
|3,934,693
|11,005,517
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|1,339,172
|1,688,965
|Total current liabilities
|53,020,053
|53,497,155
|Accrued expenses
|454,438
|-
|Long-term debt, net of current portion
|2,825,390
|2,885,434
|Deferred revenue, net of current portion
|9,048,505
|9,275,417
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|3,285,679
|4,375,786
|Total liabilities
|68,634,064
|70,033,792
|Commitments and contingencies
|Equity:
|Common stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 500,000 shares issued and outstanding
|5,000
|5,000
|Additional paid-in capital
|12,881,055
|94,159,167
|Due from shareholder - loan receivable
|-
|(91,388,176
|)
|Due from shareholder - interest receivable
|-
|(2,965,346
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(343,277
|)
|(266,557
|)
|Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
|(2,593,035
|)
|16,045,231
|Total Snail Games USA Inc. equity
|9,949,743
|15,589,319
|Noncontrolling interests
|(5,480,918
|)
|(5,537,266
|)
|Total equity
|4,468,825
|10,052,053
|Total liabilities, noncontrolling interests and equity
|$
|73,102,889
|$
|80,085,845
|Snail Games USA Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(Unaudited)
|For The
|For The
|Three Months Ended
September 30,
|Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Revenues, net
|$
|15,614,171
|$
|24,361,019
|$
|59,132,284
|$
|83,200,198
|Cost of revenues
|11,468,961
|15,478,327
|37,744,863
|48,381,061
|Gross profit
|4,145,210
|8,882,692
|21,387,421
|34,819,137
|Operating expenses:
|General and administrative
|5,434,013
|3,997,917
|16,177,534
|13,053,478
|Research and development
|116,624
|216,798
|479,630
|588,207
|Advertising and marketing
|198,417
|148,752
|569,127
|265,812
|Depreciation and amortization
|128,536
|208,896
|435,644
|638,659
|Total operating expenses
|5,877,590
|4,572,363
|17,661,935
|14,546,156
|Income (loss) from operations
|(1,732,380
|)
|4,310,329
|3,725,486
|20,272,981
|Other income (expense):
|Interest income
|12,712
|21,230
|45,789
|71,857
|Interest income - related parties
|505
|420,164
|582,128
|1,128,397
|Interest expense
|(261,070
|)
|(114,447
|)
|(613,338
|)
|(304,918
|)
|Interest expense - related parties
|-
|(2,016
|)
|(3,222
|)
|(5,983
|)
|Other income
|19,500
|31,247
|319,153
|482,790
|Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)
|16,169
|(15,987
|)
|21,679
|(80,755
|)
|Equity in loss of unconsolidated entity
|-
|-
|-
|(314,515
|)
|Total other income (expense), net
|(212,184
|)
|340,191
|352,189
|976,873
|Income (loss) before provision for income taxes
|(1,944,564
|)
|4,650,520
|4,077,675
|21,249,854
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|(398,998
|)
|891,538
|803,305
|4,214,245
|Net income (loss)
|(1,545,566
|)
|3,758,982
|3,274,370
|17,035,609
|Net gain (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
|(6,828
|)
|(125,881
|)
|56,348
|(489,499
|)
|Net income (loss) attributable to Snail Games USA Inc.
|(1,538,738
|)
|3,884,863
|3,218,022
|17,525,108
|Comprehensive income statement:
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|5,682
|382,088
|(76,720
|)
|421,048
|Total other comprehensive income (loss)
|$
|(1,533,056
|)
|$
|4,266,951
|$
|3,141,302
|$
|17,946,156
|Snail Games USA Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2022
|2021
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|3,274,370
|$
|17,035,609
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
|Amortization - intangible assets - license
|250,000
|450,000
|Amortization - intangible assets - license, related parties
|5,552,938
|10,675,193
|Amortization - intangible assets - other
|672
|6,149
|Amortization - loan origination fees
|19,149
|22,388
|Depreciation and amortization - property and equipment
|435,644
|638,659
|Gain on lease termination
|(122,533
|)
|-
|Gain on paycheck protection program and economic injury disaster loan forgiveness
|(174,436
|)
|(392,200
|)
|Gain on disposal of fixed assets
|(17,067
|)
|-
|Interest income from shareholder loan
|(580,878
|)
|(1,074,881
|)
|Deferred taxes
|-
|2,682
|Decrease in non-controlling interest - dissolution of subsidiary
|-
|39,340
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|7,648,432
|5,049,456
|Accounts receivable - related party
|(3,803,606
|)
|2,542,956
|Prepaid expenses - related party
|(4,875,000
|)
|-
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(2,232,406
|)
|(5,689,750
|)
|Other noncurrent assets
|(15,228
|)
|241,422
|Accounts payable
|2,905,024
|(390,331
|)
|Accounts payable - related party
|(1,402,791
|)
|311,024
|Accrued expenses
|(127,993
|)
|700,163
|Interest payable - related parties
|1,490
|5,983
|Lease liabilities
|(103,782
|)
|(130,090
|)
|Deferred revenue
|(7,297,736
|)
|(11,389,985
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|(665,737
|)
|18,653,787
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Loan provided to related party
|-
|(24,506,321
|)
|Repayment on loan provided by related party
|(300,000
|)
|-
|Acquisition of license rights - related party
|-
|(5,000,000
|)
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(5,256
|)
|(3,403
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|19,500
|-
|Repayment on Pound Sand note
|1,496,063
|-
|Investment at cost
|-
|(895
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|1,210,307
|(29,510,619
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Repayments on long-term debt
|(57,967
|)
|(6,731,666
|)
|Repayments on short-term note
|(3,333,333
|)
|-
|Borrowings on long-term debt
|-
|2,904,815
|Borrowings on short-term note
|10,000,000
|-
|Payments on paycheck protection program and economic injury disaster loan
|(90,198
|)
|-
|Refund of payments on paycheck protection program and economic injury disaster loan
|48,305
|-
|Borrowings on revolving loan
|-
|6,500,000
|Cash dividend declared and paid
|(8,200,000
|)
|-
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(1,633,193
|)
|2,673,149
|Effect of currency translation on cash and cash equivalents
|(52,810
|)
|380,403
|Net decrease in cash, and restricted cash and cash equivalents
|(1,141,433
|)
|(7,803,280
|)
|Cash, and restricted cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period
|16,554,115
|33,902,707
|Cash, and restricted cash and cash equivalents - end of period
|$
|15,412,682
|$
|26,099,427
|Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information
|Cash paid during the period for:
|Interest
|$
|594,189
|$
|105,577
|Income taxes
|$
|831,400
|$
|3,300,000
|Noncash transactions during the period for:
|Loan and interest payable - related parties
|$
|103,890
|$
|-
|Loan and interest receivable - related parties
|$
|(103,890
|)
|$
|-
|Loan and interest from shareholder
|$
|94,934,400
|$
|-
|Dividend distribution
|$
|(94,934,400
|)
|$
|-
|Noncash financing activity during the period:
|Gain on paycheck protection program and economic injury disaster loan forgiveness
|$
|(174,436
|)
|$
|(392,200
|)