Sonoco Ranked “Gold” by EcoVadis in 2022 for the Second Consecutive Year

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the second year in a row, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) earns a Gold Medal rating from EcoVadis, a leading environmental, social and ethical review agency for global supply chains. This result placed Sonoco among the top 5% of more than 100,000 organizations reviewed worldwide.



“We are proud to once again earn a Gold Medal rating from EcoVadis,” said Sonoco Vice President of Environmental, Sustainability, & Technical Services Elizabeth Rhue. “In a world where sustainable business practices are increasingly important to consumer and industrial markets, we must remain steadfast in our commitment to corporate responsibility, implementing policies and procedures geared toward building a healthier planet and future.”

The EcoVadis Gold rating is just one award and/or recognition for Sonoco’s sustainable packaging practices. The company has been included on Barron's ‘100 Most Sustainable Companies’ list four years in a row and in 2022, the company ranked first in the Packaging Sector on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, as well as number one for Innovation and Quality of Products/Services. Learn more at sonoco.com/sustainability .

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE:SON) is a global provider of packaging products. With net sales of approximately $5.6 billion in 2021, the Company has approximately 22,000 employees working in more than 300 operations around the world, serving some of the world’s best-known brands. With our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life., Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, and a better world, for our customers, employees and communities. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 2022 as well as being included in Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies for the fourth consecutive year. For more information on the Company, visit our website at www.sonoco.com.