Quanex Building Products Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results

Another Year of Record Revenue and Earnings

Strong Free Cash Flow

Repaid $25 Million in Bank Debt in 4Q22

Balance Sheet and Liquidity Remain Strong

HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) (“Quanex” or the “Company”) today announced its results for the three months and twelve months ended October 31, 2022.

The Company reported the following selected financial results:

Three Months Ended October 31,

Twelve Months Ended October 31,

($ in millions, except per share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Sales $307.5 $291.8 $1,221.5 $1,072.1 Gross Margin $67.5 $65.0 $268.5 $240.6 Gross Margin % 21.9% 22.3% 22.0% 22.4% Net Income $24.7 $20.9 $88.3 $57.0 Diluted EPS $0.75 $0.62 $2.66 $1.70 Adjusted Net Income $25.0 $20.8 $88.9 $58.6 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.75 $0.62 $2.68 $1.75 Adjusted EBITDA $38.7 $37.3 $152.5 $126.8 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 12.6% 12.8% 12.5% 11.8% Cash Provided by Operating Activities $48.1 $31.2 $98.0 $78.6 Free Cash Flow $34.5 $23.2 $64.8 $54.6

(See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section, Non-GAAP Financial Measure Disclosure table, Selected Segment Data table and Free Cash Flow Reconciliation table for additional information)

George Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We reported another year of record revenue and earnings. Our employees stepped up and performed extremely well throughout the year, despite having to navigate challenges related to the supply chain, inflation, and labor. Overall, our solid results for the fourth quarter and full year reflected the benefit from our pass-through pricing strategy. Volumes increased in our North American Fenestration segment during the fourth quarter, but volumes decreased in our other operating segments and foreign exchange had a negative impact.

“Free Cash Flow increased significantly during the fourth quarter of this year compared to the same period last year. We were able to repay $25 million of bank debt during the quarter and our balance sheet remains strong.” (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section and the reconciliation of Free Cash Flow to cash provided by operating activities for additional information)

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Results Summary

Quanex reported net sales of $307.5 million during the three months ended October 31, 2022, which represents growth of 5.4% compared to $291.8 million for the same period of 2021. The Company reported net sales of $1.22 billion during the twelve months ended October 31, 2022, which represents growth of 13.9% compared to $1.07 billion for the same period of 2021. The increases were primarily attributable to higher prices related to the pass through of raw material cost inflation. The Company realized net sales growth of 14.0% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 18.9% for the full year in its North American Fenestration segment. In its North American Cabinet Components segment, Quanex reported net sales growth of 2.1% for the fourth quarter and 12.0% for the full year. Excluding the foreign exchange impact, the Company realized 5.2% and 14.2% net sales growth for the fourth quarter and full year, respectively, in its European Fenestration segment. (See Sales Analysis table for additional information)

The increase in earnings for the three months and twelve months ended October 31, 2022 was mostly due to increased pricing and surcharges related to the pass through of raw material cost inflation and higher volumes in the North American Fenestration segment. In addition, because of updates to taxable differences for Global Intangible Low-Taxed Income (GILTI), non-cash compensation, and bonus depreciation, the Company had a return to provision tax benefit of approximately $6 million in fiscal 2022.

Balance Sheet & Liquidity Update

As of October 31, 2022, Quanex had total debt of $13.0 million and its leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA improved to (0.2x), or net debt free. (See Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers section for additional information)

The Company’s liquidity increased to $362.0 million as of October 31, 2022, consisting of $55.1 million in cash on hand plus availability under its new Amended and Restated Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility due 2027, less letters of credit outstanding.

Share Repurchases

Quanex’s Board authorized a $75 million share repurchase program in December of 2021. Repurchases under this program will be made in open market transactions or privately negotiated transactions, subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements, and other relevant factors. The Company was in possession of material non-public information related to the previously disclosed acquisition of LMI Custom Mixing, LLC assets and therefore was not able to repurchase any shares of common stock during the three months ended October 31, 2022. As of October 31, 2022, approximately $68.4 million remained under the existing share repurchase authorization.

Outlook

Mr. Wilson stated, “As previously disclosed, we acquired the assets of LMI Custom Mixing, LLC on November 1, 2022 for $92 million in cash. This acquisition fits the profitable growth strategy we unveiled when we reported earnings for the third quarter, and we look forward to realizing the related synergies. Our balance sheet remains strong even after accounting for the recent acquisition, and we are committed to executing on our plan and creating further value for shareholders.

Our long-term view continues to be optimistic as the underlying fundamentals for the residential housing market remain positive. However, like last year, based on current macro indicators and recent conversations with our customers, we are taking a measured approach to 2023 guidance. As such, we believe it would be premature to give guidance at this time. We intend to re-visit guidance when we report earnings for the first quarter.”

About Quanex

Quanex is a global manufacturer with core capabilities and broad applications across various end markets. The Company currently collaborates and partners with leading OEMs to provide innovative solutions in the window, door, vinyl fencing, solar, refrigeration and cabinetry markets. Looking ahead, Quanex plans to leverage its material science expertise and process engineering to expand into adjacent markets.

Non-GAAP Terminology Definitions and Disclaimers

Adjusted Net Income (defined as net income further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges, asset impairment charges, other net adjustments related to foreign currency transaction gain/loss and effective tax rates reflecting impacts of adjustments on a with and without basis) and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that Quanex believes provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and more accurately reflects operational performance, as they are not influenced by certain income or expense items not affecting ongoing operations. EBITDA (defined as net income or loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and other, net) and Adjusted EBITDA (defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude purchase price accounting inventory step-ups, transaction costs, certain severance charges, gain/loss on the sale of certain fixed assets, restructuring charges and asset impairment charges) are non-GAAP financial measures that the Company uses to measure operational performance and assist with financial decision-making. Net Debt is defined as total debt (outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility plus financial lease obligations) less cash and cash equivalents. The leverage ratio of Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that the Company believes is useful to investors and financial analysts in evaluating Quanex’s leverage. In addition, with certain limited adjustments, this leverage ratio is the basis for a key covenant in the Company’s credit agreement. Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure calculated using cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Quanex uses the Free Cash Flow metric to measure operational and cash management performance and assist with financial decision-making. Free Cash Flow is measured before application of certain contractual commitments (including capital lease obligations), and accordingly is not a true measure of the Company’s residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Quanex believes Free Cash Flow is useful to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company’s financial and cash management performance. Quanex believes that the presented non-GAAP measures provide a consistent basis for comparison between periods and will assist investors in understanding the Company’s financial performance when comparing results to other investment opportunities. The presented non-GAAP measures may not be the same as those used by other companies. Quanex does not intend for this information to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements that use the words “estimated,” “expect,” “could,” “should,” “believe,” “will,” “might,” or similar words reflecting future expectations or beliefs are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the following: impacts from public health issues (including pandemics, such as the recent COVID-19 pandemic) on the economy and the demand for Quanex’s products, the Company’s future operating results, future financial condition, future uses of cash and other expenditures, expenses and tax rates, expectations relating to Quanex’s industry, and the Company’s future growth, including any guidance discussed in this press release. The statements and guidance set forth in this release are based on current expectations. Actual results or events may differ materially from this release. For a complete discussion of factors that may affect Quanex’s future performance, please refer to the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021, and the Company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q under the sections entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors”. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Quanex undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended October 31, Twelve Months Ended October, 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 307,532 $ 291,768 $ 1,221,502 $ 1,072,149 Cost of sales 240,073 226,818 953,004 831,541 Selling, general and administrative 29,334 27,668 117,108 115,967 Restructuring charges - - - 39 Depreciation and amortization 9,555 10,189 40,109 42,732 Operating income 28,570 27,093 111,281 81,870 Interest expense (710 ) (542 ) (2,559 ) (2,530 ) Other, net 136 109 1,041 754 Income before income taxes 27,996 26,660 109,763 80,094 Income tax expense (3,329 ) (5,762 ) (21,427 ) (23,114 ) Net income $ 24,667 $ 20,898 $ 88,336 $ 56,980 Earnings per common share, basic $ 0.75 $ 0.63 $ 2.67 $ 1.72 Earnings per common share, diluted $ 0.75 $ 0.62 $ 2.66 $ 1.70 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 32,916 33,191 33,048 33,193 Diluted 33,082 33,454 33,205 33,495 Cash dividends per share $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.32 $ 0.32





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) October 31, 2022 October 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 55,093 $ 40,061 Accounts receivable, net 96,018 108,309 Inventories, net 120,890 92,529 Prepaid and other current assets 8,664 8,148 Total current assets 280,665 249,047 Property, plant and equipment, net 180,400 178,630 Operating lease right-of-use assets 56,000 52,708 Goodwill 137,855 149,205 Intangible assets, net 65,035 82,410 Other assets 4,662 5,323 Total assets $ 724,617 $ 717,323 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 77,907 $ 86,765 Accrued liabilities 52,114 56,156 Income taxes payable 1,049 6,038 Current maturities of long-term debt 1,046 846 Current operating lease liabilities 7,727 8,196 Total current liabilities 139,843 158,001 Long-term debt 29,628 52,094 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 49,286 45,367 Deferred pension and postretirement benefits 3,917 4,737 Deferred income taxes 22,277 21,965 Liabilities for uncertain tax positions 1,361 1,388 Other liabilities 13,470 13,989 Total liabilities 259,782 297,541 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 372 373 Additional paid-in-capital 251,947 254,162 Retained earnings 337,456 259,718 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (49,422 ) (21,770 ) Treasury stock at cost (75,518 ) (72,701 ) Total stockholders’ equity 464,835 419,782 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 724,617 $ 717,323







QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended October, 31 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net income $ 88,336 $ 56,980 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 40,109 42,732 Loss on the disposition of capital assets 109 3,039 Stock-based compensation 2,291 1,970 Deferred income tax 2,097 1,785 Other, net 1,905 2,126 Changes in assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable 6,945 (19,017 ) Increase in inventory (32,035 ) (31,382 ) Increase in other current assets (970 ) (1,817 ) (Decrease) increase in accounts payable (3,047 ) 7,097 (Decrease) increase in accrued liabilities (3,159 ) 16,212 Decrease in income taxes payable (5,192 ) (378 ) Increase (decrease) in deferred pension and postretirement benefits 77 (708 ) Increase in other long-term liabilities 305 477 Other, net 194 (528 ) Cash provided by operating activities 97,965 78,588 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (33,121 ) (24,008 ) Proceeds from disposition of capital assets 159 5,300 Cash used for investing activities (32,962 ) (18,708 ) Financing activities: Borrowings under credit facilities 70,500 - Repayments of credit facility borrowings (95,500 ) (65,000 ) Debt issuance costs (1,210 ) - Repayments of other long-term debt (1,747 ) (680 ) Common stock dividends paid (10,598 ) (10,779 ) Issuance of common stock 689 16,272 Payroll tax paid to settle shares forfeited upon vesting of stock (1,413 ) (492 ) Purchase of treasury stock (6,600 ) (11,182 ) Cash used for financing activities (45,879 ) (71,861 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (4,092 ) 421 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 15,032 (11,560 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 40,061 51,621 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 55,093 $ 40,061





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

FREE CASH FLOW AND NET DEBT RECONCILIATION

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) The following table reconciles the Company's calculation of Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP measure, to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. The Company defines Free Cash Flow as cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. Three Months Ended October 31, Twelve Months Ended October, 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash provided by operating activities $48,111 31,153 $97,965 $78,588 Capital expenditures (13,633) (8,002) (33,121) (24,008) Free Cash Flow $34,478 $23,151 $64,844 $54,580 The following table reconciles the Company's Net Debt which is defined as total debt principal of the Company plus finance lease obligations minus cash. As of October 31, 2022 2021 Revolving credit facility $13,000 $38,000 Finance lease obligations 19,202 15,537 Total debt (1) 32,202 53,537 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 55,093 40,061 Net Debt ($22,891) $13,476 (1) Excludes outstanding letters of credit.





QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE DISCLOSURE

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS Three Months Ended

October 31, 2022 Three Months Ended

October 31, 2021 Twelve Months Ended

October 31, 2022 Twelve Months Ended

October 31, 2021 Net

Income Diluted

EPS Net

Income Diluted

EPS Net

Income Diluted

EPS Net

Income Diluted

EPS Net income as reported $ 24,667 $ 0.75 $ 20,898 $ 0.62 $ 88,336 $ 2.66 $ 56,980 $ 1.70 Net income reconciling items from below 290 $ - (51) $ - 581 $ 0.02 1,609 $ 0.05 Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS $ 24,957 $ 0.75 $ 20,847 $ 0.62 $ 88,917 $ 2.68 $ 58,589 $ 1.75 Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended October 31, 2022 Three Months Ended October 31, 2021 Twelve Months Ended October 31, 2022 Twelve Months Ended October 31, 2021 Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Reconciliation Net income as reported $ 24,667 $ 20,898 $ 88,336 $ 56,980 Income tax expense 3,329 5,762 21,427 23,114 Other, net (136) (109) (1,041) (754) Interest expense 710 542 2,559 2,530 Depreciation and amortization 9,555 10,189 40,109 42,732 EBITDA 38,125 37,282 151,390 124,602 EBITDA reconciling items from below 564 - 1,114 2,160 Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,689 $ 37,282 $ 152,504 $ 126,762 Reconciling Items Three Months Ended October 31, 2022 Three Months Ended October 31, 2021 Twelve Months Ended October 31, 2022 Twelve Months Ended October 31, 2021 Income

Statement Reconciling

Items Income

Statement Reconciling

Items Income

Statement Reconciling

Items Income

Statement Reconciling

Items Net sales $ 307,532 $ - $ 291,768 $ - $ 1,221,502 $ - $ 1,072,149 $ - Cost of sales 240,073 - 226,818 - 953,004 - 831,541 (307) (1) Selling, general and administrative 29,334 (564) (2) 27,668 - 117,108 (1,114) (2) 115,967 (1,814) (2) Restructuring charges - - - - - - 39 (39) (3) EBITDA 38,125 564 37,282 - 151,390 1,114 124,602 2,160 Depreciation and amortization 9,555 - 10,189 - 40,109 - 42,732 - Operating income 28,570 564 27,093 - 111,281 1,114 81,870 2,160 Interest expense (710) - (542) - (2,559) - (2,530) - Other, net 136 (222) (4) 109 (63) (4) 1,041 (386) (4) 754 98 (4) Income before income taxes 27,996 342 26,660 (63) 109,763 728 80,094 2,258 Income tax expense (3,329) (52) (5) (5,762) 12 (5) (21,427) (147) (5) (23,114) (649) (5) Net income $ 24,667 $ 290 $ 20,898 $ (51) $ 88,336 $ 581 $ 56,980 $ 1,609 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.75 $ 0.62 $ 2.66 $ 1.70 (1) Loss on damage to a plant caused by flooding. (2) Transaction and advisory fees, loss on sale of a plant of $1.8 million in the twelve months ended October 31, 2021.

(3) Restructuring charges related to the closure of manufacturing plant facilities. (4) Foreign currency transaction (gains) losses.

(5) Impact on a with and without basis.







QUANEX BUILDING PRODUCTS CORPORATION

SELECTED SEGMENT DATA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

This table provides gross margin, operating (loss) income, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA by reportable segment. Non-operating expense and income tax expense are not allocated to the reportable segments. NA Fenestration EU Fenestration NA Cabinet

Components Unallocated

Corp & Other Total Three months ended October 31, 2022 Net sales $ 178,175 $ 62,104 $ 67,993 $ (740 ) $ 307,532 Cost of sales 141,395 42,121 56,904 (347 ) 240,073 Gross Margin 36,780 19,983 11,089 (393 ) 67,459 Gross Margin % 20.6 % 32.2 % 16.3 % 21.9 % Selling, general and administrative 15,636 7,686 6,111 (99 ) 29,334 Depreciation and amortization 4,032 2,256 3,177 90 9,555 Operating income (loss) 17,112 10,041 1,801 (384 ) 28,570 Depreciation and amortization 4,032 2,256 3,177 90 9,555 EBITDA 21,144 12,297 4,978 (294 ) 38,125 Transaction and advisory fees - - - 564 564 Adjusted EBITDA $ 21,144 $ 12,297 $ 4,978 $ 270 $ 38,689 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 11.9 % 19.8 % 7.3 % 12.6 % Three months ended October 31, 2021 Net sales $ 156,255 $ 69,737 $ 66,583 $ (807 ) $ 291,768 Cost of sales 122,078 49,402 55,718 (380 ) 226,818 Gross Margin 34,177 20,335 10,865 (427 ) 64,950 Gross Margin % 21.9 % 29.2 % 16.3 % 22.3 % Selling, general and administrative 14,015 8,335 5,456 (138 ) 27,668 Depreciation and amortization 4,202 2,602 3,298 87 10,189 Operating income (loss) 15,960 9,398 2,111 (376 ) 27,093 Depreciation and amortization 4,202 2,602 3,298 87 10,189 EBITDA 20,162 12,000 5,409 (289 ) 37,282 Adjusted EBITDA $ 20,162 $ 12,000 $ 5,409 $ (289 ) $ 37,282 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 12.9 % 17.2 % 8.1 % 12.8 % Twelve months ended October 31, 2022 Net sales $ 687,458 $ 262,058 $ 275,704 $ (3,718 ) $ 1,221,502 Cost of sales 537,900 180,268 236,695 (1,859 ) 953,004 Gross Margin 149,558 81,790 39,009 (1,859 ) 268,498 Gross Margin % 21.8 % 31.2 % 14.1 % 22.0 % Selling, general and administrative 58,735 31,846 21,934 4,593 117,108 Depreciation and amortization 16,253 9,674 13,830 352 40,109 Operating income (loss) 74,570 40,270 3,245 (6,804 ) 111,281 Depreciation and amortization 16,253 9,674 13,830 352 40,109 EBITDA 90,823 49,944 17,075 (6,452 ) 151,390 Transaction and advisory fees - - - 1,114 1,114 Adjusted EBITDA $ 90,823 $ 49,944 $ 17,075 $ (5,338 ) $ 152,504 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 13.2 % 19.1 % 6.2 % 12.5 % Twelve months ended October 31, 2021 Net sales $ 578,332 $ 251,599 $ 246,075 $ (3,857 ) $ 1,072,149 Cost of sales 450,356 172,033 211,088 (1,936 ) 831,541 Gross Margin 127,976 79,566 34,987 (1,921 ) 240,608 Gross Margin % 22.1 % 31.6 % 14.2 % 22.4 % Selling, general and administrative 52,959 29,894 20,828 12,286 115,967 Restructuring charges 39 - - - 39 Depreciation and amortization 18,730 10,373 13,263 366 42,732 Operating income (loss) 56,248 39,299 896 (14,573 ) 81,870 Depreciation and amortization 18,730 10,373 13,263 366 42,732 EBITDA 74,978 49,672 14,159 (14,207 ) 124,602 Loss on the damage of a plant - 307 - - 307 Loss on sale of plant 375 - - 1,439 1,814 Restructuring charges 39 - - - 39 Adjusted EBITDA $ 75,392 $ 49,979 $ 14,159 $ (12,768 ) $ 126,762 Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 13.0 % 19.9 % 5.8 % 11.8 %



