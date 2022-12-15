Production report for November 2022

Oslo, 15 December 2022



November 2022 October 2022 Operated Boepd (1) Bopd (2) Boepd (1) Bopd (2) Colombia 923 580 931 592 Argentina (3) 2,261 409 2,439 475 Total operated 3,184 989 3,370 1,067 Total equity 764 402 781 415

(1) Barrels of oil equivalents per day (includes liquid and gas)

(2) Barrels of oil per day (represents only liquids)

(3) Operated by Selva Maria Oil on behalf of IOX until local authorities approve operator’s licence.



[boepd]: barrels of oil equivalents per day (includes liquid and gas)

[Operated]: 100% field production operated by Interoil

[Equity]: Interoil’s share production net of royalties.





In November 2022, the average daily operated production from fields in Argentina and Colombia combined decreased by 186 boepd, a reduction of less than six percent compared with October. This is explained by some operational changes in Argentina especially in the Santa Cruz operation.

In Argentina, a slight decrease in production was recorded in the Santa Cruz fields where the Chorrillos Field accounted for most of it. This reduction in production is in direct relationship with a planned maintenance program on the surface gas treatment facility, especially in the Cerro Norte Field.

In Colombia, Puli C production decrease especially in the Mana Field due to some restriction issues related with paraffins and asphaltenes blocking some surface production lines as weather brought winter temperatures in the area. In the Llanos area, Vikingo production flows remained stable following at its natural depletion rate. The exploration campaign in Altair and LLA-47 blocks remains on hold and pending approval from local authorities. Conversations with the ANH concerning the formal approval is still on hold waiting for the new authorities to take position.

Further details about production performance are shown in the document attached. The two graphs and tables show operated and equity production of oil and gas respectively and by country. Operated production is defined as total output from fields operated by Interoil. Equity production is Interoil’s share of production net of royalties.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator and license holder of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina with headquarter in Oslo.

