GPB Teams with the Georgia Council on Economic Education and FableVision Studios to Launch Start It Up!

Atlanta, Georgia, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) has teamed up with the Georgia Council on Economic Education (GCEE) and FableVision Studios to launch Start It Up!, a new online game aligned to Georgia high school economic standards.

GPB first announced last December that it had received a $175,000 grant from Truist Foundation to create the new game, which allows players to experience making realistic decisions surrounding starting a small business.

Game play is linked to real-world examples and helps students and young adults understand the complexities of opening a business, including the risks and rewards of entrepreneurship, how to get funding for an idea, why small businesses sometimes fail after a few years, and what decisions help businesses succeed.

"We are proud to add Start It Up! to our collection of innovative, free resources for teachers and students," said Laura Evans, Director of Education at Georgia Public Broadcasting. "Gamifying complex topics such as starting a new business from scratch has shown to increase student engagement and comprehension."

In Start It Up!, players begin by selecting the type of business they want to open from a variety of options, including manufacturing, professional services, store fronts, and others. With the help of a mentor, students make choices about funding, hiring, advertising, producing, and other day-to-day decisions faced by real businesses. Over a simulated four quarters, players experience the many ebbs and flows associated with opening and running a business.

"GCEE is excited to once again partner with GPB to bring teachers another high-quality teaching resource," said Chris Cannon, the Associate Director and Chief Program Officer of GCEE. "Entrepreneurship has the potential to change lives, but it is not easy. This online experience will help teachers prepare students interested in starting a business for the real-world challenges."

Start It Up! is available now at gpb.org/start-it-up and includes teaching materials designed to help high school teachers teach entrepreneurship effectively. This project was made possible with generous support from Truist Foundation.

Previous collaborations between GPB and the GCEE include Econ Express, a game-changing, free online resource that helps teachers and students learn, practice, and assess basic economic concepts. GPB, GCEE and FableVision have also created a financial literacy game targeting middle and high school students. Lights, Camera, Budget!

As one of the largest PBS stations in the nation, Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB Media) has been creating content worth sharing for 60 years. With nine television stations, 19 radio stations and multi-faceted digital and education divisions, GPB strives to educate, entertain and enrich the lives of our viewers and listeners with programming that includes statewide radio news, current affairs, high school sports, educational resources for teachers and students and enlightening programs about our state like Georgia Outdoors, Political Rewind and more. For more information, visit www.gpb.org.

