Science World Chooses Alpine Building Maintenance Inc. as Their Trusted Cleaning Provider

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Building Maintenance Inc. today announced that it is proud to have been selected as the janitorial provider of choice for one of Vancouver's most iconic landmarks, Science World. The site is run by the not-for-profit organization ASTC Science World Society which entrusted Alpine to be the custodian to its iconic geodesic dome, hands-on exhibits and galleries ensuring a clean, safe and welcoming space that nurtures the process of discovery for all visitors.

Science World has been a leading institution inspiring future science and technology leadership throughout British Columbia for over 33 years. To meet their need for improved cleanliness and operational efficiency throughout its iconic geodesic dome, hands-on exhibits and galleries, ASTC Science World Society selected Alpine to be their janitorial partner. Alpine would not only be able to support the complexities that come with the high traffic volume and size of their facility, they would also be able to support Science World in retaining its status as a destination that nurtures the process of discovery for its visitors.

In recent times, Alpine has been successfully adding high-profile landmark facilities to their cleaning portfolio, including the CN Tower in Toronto and the Vancouver International Airport, which was recently named as Canada's cleanest airport in the SkyTrax World Airport Awards for 2022.

"We are honored to be entrusted with the care of this facility and share the same values as ASTC Science World Society when it comes to putting the visitor's experience first. It's one element that makes our partnership such a great fit," says Harj Johal, Chief Executive Officer at Alpine Building Maintenance Inc. "This partnership is very exciting for both organizations and we look forward to working with Science World to deliver welcoming spaces that live up to the legacy of the site that celebrates both past and inspires our future."

Alpine is a leading national service provider of commercial cleaning and facility maintenance services in Canada. Their innovative cleaning solutions support owners and managers of a variety of facility types including corporate office buildings, shopping centers, grocery and retail, government institutions, airports and other public transportation facilities. Alpine's commercial cleaning services capabilities include commercial janitorial and maintenance services, as well as other complementary services such as Green Building solutions, snow management and damage restoration. Alpine is a privately owned, proudly Canadian company. Additional information on Alpine can be found on its website at www.alpineservices.ca.

