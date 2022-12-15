BLISS Car Wash Collecting Socks For The Los Angeles Mission

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BLISS Car Wash is collecting new socks to donate to the Los Angeles Mission this winter, the company’s CEO Vahid David Delrahim announced today. At each of the nine locations, a collection box is set up for customers to drop off new socks, which will then be distributed, by the Mission, to those in need.



“We know people want to help out as much as possible when they see others in need. We’re making it easy by offering an easy collection site at all of our car washes,” said Delrahim. “We have a relationship with the LA Mission and are so pleased to help with their efforts.”

The nine BLISS locations are:

Aliso Viejo 26871 Aliso Creek Road;

Brea 2405 E Imperial Highway;

Moreno Valley 22470 Cactus Avenue;

Oxnard 2851 E Vineyard Avenue;

Palmdale 1022 Rancho Vista;

Placentia 600 N Rose Drive;

San Bernardino 4294 University Parkway;

Santa Paula 55 S Hallock Drive.

Van Nuys, 16560 A Sherman Way.



The boxes are visible to customers on sites through the end of the year.

BLISS employees also are supporting the adopt-a-meal program at the Los Angeles Mission again this year. The company donated the funds for lunch and dinner and will help prepare and serve a midday meal to some of the folks the Mission serves.

To view photos from last year’s event, please click here.

About BLISS Car Wash

BLISS Car Wash is a growing chain of eco-friendly car washes that are popping up in Southern California. These new car washes are designed to clean cars responsibly, using less water and incorporating environmentally sensitive practices.