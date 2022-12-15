SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - SPPI

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Spectrum” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SPPI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Spectrum and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 20, 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (“ODAC”) released a briefing document in advance of its September 20, 2022 meeting to review poziotinib, Spectrum’s proposed non-small cell lung cancer treatment. The ODAC briefing document disclosed not only negative data on the safety and efficacy of poziotinib, but also a failure by the Company to enroll any patients in the required phase 3 confirmatory trial.

On this news, Spectrum’s stock price fell $0.40 per share, or more than 37%, to close at $0.66 per share on September 20, 2022.

