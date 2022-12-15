TechniBlend™ Launches New ProFill V Volumetric Can Filler

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TechniBlend™ has launched its new volumetric can filler, the ProFill V. This filler is set to advance the industry into a whole other level of production capabilities. By using a volumetric filler, organizations will be able to fill their cans with a predetermined quantity of liquid. This replaces the traditional approach of filling containers via sensory technology that relies on measuring by weight or height.

The ProFill V runs at speeds between 100 - 600+ cans per minute while achieving precise and consistent filling volumes in multiple can sizes for a variety of beverages and liquids. This means that these customizable machines from TechniBlend can be built to fit the needs of the individual organization. The ProFill V Series also utilizes a sophisticated electronic HMI interface for recipe-based changeovers and simple and repeatable filler operation. This means that there are shortened changeover times, leading to more overall production capability. Hygienically designed, stainless steel can handling and change parts allow for easier cleaning, quick changeover, and super smooth can transport in and out of the filler & seamer.

Key Benefits of the ProFill V

Versatility - The ProFill V is designed to fill beer, carbonated soft drinks, water, RTDs (Ready to Drink) beverages, seltzers, ciders, juices and even non-carbonated beverages. The ProFill V can also fill both hot and cold beverages.

- The ProFill V is designed to fill beer, carbonated soft drinks, water, RTDs (Ready to Drink) beverages, seltzers, ciders, juices and even non-carbonated beverages. The ProFill V can also fill both hot and cold beverages. Value - The ProFill V series of can fillers operates at an optimal price and performance value, delivering rapid ROI for users.

- The ProFill V series of can fillers operates at an optimal price and performance value, delivering rapid ROI for users. Volumetric Accuracy - The ProFill V delivers 3-times better filling accuracy than conventional fill to level can fillers. This accuracy, enhanced by AI filling technology, produces instant ROI.

"The ProFill V Volumetric Can Filler is the latest example of how TechniBlend is advancing the Beverage Processing industry into the future. The additional technology in the ProFill V gives us a perfect platform to integrate TechniBlend's beverage processing technology and solutions more closely with the can filling process, giving today's beverage producers more flexibility and versatility to produce a wider array of beverages" said Derek Deubel, Vice President and General Manager of TechniBlend. "This new can filler empowers organizations to take their production to the next level while maintaining a consistent filling volume for a wide array of beverages."

The ProFill V is readily available for order and interested parties need only to give TechniBlend a call at 262.484.4090 or visit our site to learn more.

About TechniBlend

TechniBlend, a ProMach brand, is a recognized market leader in the beverage, brewing, personal care, and liquid processing and production industries. We design, manufacture, and support high-quality, fully automated systems and solutions including turnkey ingredient batching and blending systems, multi-stream inline and continuous blending systems, deaeration and carbonation solutions, alcohol and non-alcohol processing units, pasteurization, and filling technologies for the food and beverage markets.

