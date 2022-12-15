CESS Successfully Completes Development of Highly Anticipated Decentralized Object Storage Service DeOSS

Singapore, Singapore , Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ​​ Cumulus Encrypted Storage System (CESS), the 3rd-gen decentralized cloud-based data storage protocol built exclusively for Web3, has completed the development of its Decentralized Object Storage Service (DeOSS). The service was completed on November 14, 2022 and was launched on the CESS cloud storage data network V0.5.3 testnet. This made it the first-ever decentralized storage network to launch decentralized object storage services.

Understanding Object Storage Services

Object storage allows users to dynamically process and analyze stored unstructured data, rather than just static or structured data.

Object storage technology stores and manages data in an unstructured format known as objects. Organizations today create, store, and subsequently analyze vast volumes of unstructured data. This includes everything from photos, videos, and audio files to emails, web pages, and sensor data. Centralized cloud object storage systems are used to distribute this data across multiple physical devices, thereby allowing users to access the data they need very efficiently from a single, virtually hosted server. In this way, object storage technology helps innovative organizations build cloud-native applications that have the scale, flexibility, backups, and access needed to power innovation, analytics, and decision-making.

Unfortunately, today’s leading Object Storage Services such as Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services (AWS) are centralized. They deliver many of the benefits that users want and need, but the platforms ultimately control the data stored therein. This conflicts with the decentralization and owner-owned-and-controlled tenets of Web3 and blockchain.

About CESS’s DeOSS

What CESS has done it brought the high scalability, user-friendly operation, and cost-efficiency of traditional OSSs to users via a decentralized offering.

As a decentralized cloud storage network for online data storage and real-time sharing that is dedicated to providing a decentralized full-stack solution for Web3 high-frequency dynamic data storage, CESS allows users to freely share and trade any valuable data on the CESS network while retaining ownership of that data. In this way, CESS is helping to build a prosperous, diverse, and secure data economic ecosystem. With the new DeOSS offering in place, CESS has created an effective interface and on-ramp for users to migrate from Web2 services such as Google Cloud and AWS to CESS’s DeOSS since the platform seamlessly integrates with existing AWS and Google Cloud if the user chooses to do so.

Jessie Dai, Co-Founder of CESS, talked about the new development: “CESS is dedicated to driving value creation and delivering on the user-focused promise of fast, performant, cost-effective and secure Web3 applications that are stored on CESS’s next-generation decentralized cloud storage protocol. By adding decentralized OSS services to our platform, we are making steady inroads into the most high-value services and offerings of incumbent enterprises such as AWS and Google Cloud – but doing so by providing users with the decentralization and ownership they deserve.”

CESS is built for performance and security in the Web3 space and has a multilayer architecture in which the performance of each layer is independent of other layers. This balances the system load. CESS also solves the “miner’s dilemma” using a trustless, low-energy consumption consensus mechanism called R²S that guarantees the integrity of consensus nodes.

Other innovative advancements set CESS apart from the competition as well, such as the pooling of storage space of global nodes to maximize the use of available storage to the use of a Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) that guarantees data security and protection. In this way, CESS aims to become the enterprise-grade decentralized cloud solution of choice for users all around the world.

Now with decentralized OSS services available, CESS continues to deliver on its promise of creating a fair, diverse, prosperous, and user-focused decentralized data economic system from which everyone can benefit, not just established corporations or large enterprises.

To learn more about CESS, please visit https://cess.cloud.

About CESS

Cumulus Encrypted Storage System (CESS) is a secure, efficient, and scalable decentralized cloud storage network that provides data storage services and data sharing platforms for Web3. It is the first decentralized storage network that offers full-stack data solutions for large-scale commercial applications. As an open-sourced and public blockchain, CESS is positioned to be the underlying network infrastructure that is equipped with integrated APIs and SDK for easy dApps deployment. It supports WASM and is compatible with EVM smart contracts, making CESS widely available for large-scale commercial applications with its superior performance in data handling.

Through a variety of innovative technologies combined with meticulous engineering design, CESS effectively manages the storage space resources of all miners across the globe, allowing the CESS network to truly realize the decentralization protocol.

CESS adopts multiple mechanisms and proprietary technologies to ensure the integrity, security, traceability, and privacy of data. Random Rotational Selection mechanism (R²S) REsolves the “Miner's Dilemma” and ensures a stable and efficient network. Proof of Reduplication and Recovery (PoDR²) guarantees data availability and security. And Multi-Format Data Confirmation (MDRC) provides data ownership protection.

All incentives are guaranteed by a set of transparent and fair incentive mechanisms. Anyone can join CESS fairly to become candidate consensus miners through R²S, preventing large nodes from having a monopoly on the network. R²S also achieves low gas fees and 10,000 TPS.

CESS supports use cases such as Metaverse, NFT, DeFi, streaming media, social media, and all Web2 and Web3 storage, helping to build a diverse and robust ecosystem where transactions are secured by encryption and data ownership is returned to their rightful owners.

Media contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com



