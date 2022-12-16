Indianapolis Digital Marketing Company Local Blitz Is Helping Entrepreneurial Hoosiers Dominate Local SEO

North Las Vegas, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Las Vegas, Nevada -

Indianapolis SEO Company Local Blitz is helping self-starters and entrepreneurs from Indiana stand out among their local competition by supercharging their digital marketing efforts.

Dominating local SEO is one of the best ways to get a business off the ground and into the hearts and minds of its regional clients. According to Google’s own statistics, every month, its users visit 1.5 billion destinations related to their searches on the website. Internet users are very likely to turn to Google to find a service provider they need locally. Moreover, they also make sure to search for businesses they intend to work with beforehand, to verify their reputation with other local users.

Nick Bennett, the co-founder of Local Blitz and the one in charge of its social media advertising strategies, talks about the influence of Google on local businesses by saying, “According to statistics by BrightLocal, 93% of consumers used online searches to find a local business. These staggering numbers should be the only proof you need to realize just how important it is to have a robust local SEO strategy to drive traffic to your business. If you need to eliminate all reservations, ask yourself this – when was the last time you visited a local restaurant or health provider or used a local contractor without looking for one on the internet?”

Simon White, Local Blitz’s other co-founder then explains the challenges that businesses can face while trying to implement local SEO strategies by saying, “Google is always tweaking its algorithms to give its users what it considers to be the best possible results for their searches. The mantra at Google is, and always has been, to understand the user’s search intent. To make this happen, it constantly introduces new features, phases out old ones, and changes rankings. So, businesses relying on Google’s local SEO must constantly change their approach and essentially set their sails to where the wind blows. As SEO specialists, it is our job to stay on top of these developments. For example, at Google’s recent annual “Search On” conference, the company introduced a lot of new changes for users including searching for restaurants by dishes, discovering restaurant specialties, enhanced support for digital menus, changes to Google Maps’ Live View, and many more. Only SEO experts who keep with up industry developments, such as the team we have assembled here at Local Blitz, can help you capitalize on them.”

Local Blitz has been helping Indianapolis businesses make a splash online since 2009. Apart from high-quality effective SEO services, the company also offers other services such as Email Marketing, Online Advertising, Social Media Marketing, and Web Design. The company focuses on building digital sales funnels for businesses that are not quite large enough to have their own internal digital marketing teams but want to implement digital marketing strategies for growth. Readers can check out the company’s media updates by visiting its press room at https://www.pressadvantage.com/organization/local-blitz2.

The company has received effusive feedback from the many clients it has served all over the country. On TrustAnalytica, the company has a perfect rating of 5 stars from 12 reviews. Bill Mencarow, the editor at The Paper Source Journal, a publication that writes about real estate mortgage note investing, talks about Local Blitz’s contribution to its growth by saying, “Simon White has been a revolutionary help for our website. I can talk about all sorts of things but the main thing he has helped us with is our bottom line. Revenue has increased significantly since Simon has taken over the development and promotion of our website. He has come up with a lot of new ideas for us. We are very grateful for Simon and hope that he stays with us for many more years.”

Indianapolis business owners can contact Local Blitz’s office in the city at (317) 672-1156 for inquiries and to schedule an appointment. Readers looking for a San Diego SEO expert can reach out to Local Blitz’s California office at (858) 225-6877.

