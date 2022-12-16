Los Angeles Based Sylvan Detox Recognized for Its Alcohol and Drug Rehab Work with a Five-Star Review

Woodland Hills, Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodland Hills, California -

Los Angeles, California — Sylvan Detox’s forward-thinking approach to addiction treatment has earned the Los Angeles program a five-star review on Google from a former patient who found success with her struggle to overcome substance abuse.

Cristina, the former patient, attended treatment at Sylvan’s addiction treatment facility in Woodland Hills, California, near Los Angeles. She gave a high rating to the facility, which combines traditional, science-based treatment with alternative therapies and provides a welcoming, nurturing environment that makes clients more receptive to treatment.

Besides earning high ratings from patients, Sylvan Detox is certified by several agencies that certify healthcare providers: the California Department of Health Care Services; The Joint Commission, which monitors some 22,000 U.S. healthcare organizations and programs; the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration; and the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, which provides accreditation services worldwide for health and human service providers.

Patients receive the entire continuum of care at Sylvan Detox, beginning with the critical detox phase. This process prepares the body for treatment by eliminating toxins built up over prolonged use of addictive substances. The experience is uncomfortable and can be painful, so Sylvan Detox eases the ordeal with medication when needed and offers alternative therapies to relax the body and reduce pain.

Following completion of detox, clients are evaluated and a custom addiction treatment plan is designed for them. Depending on the results of this assessment, they transition to residential or outpatient rehab. At this stage, they undergo counseling to determine the root causes of their substance use disorder. They then strategize to build positive behaviors to replace the negative, addiction-influenced ones. In rehab, depending on their needs, patients may participate in individual, group and family therapy with sessions on anger management, goal setting, denial management, 12 Step principles, dual diagnosis counseling and other behavioral therapies.

The difference at Sylvan Detox is its combination of conventional and alternative therapies and its luxury amenities and warm, homelike atmosphere. Both are based on the knowledge that the chances of recovery are improved when the mind is open and the body is relaxed and comfortable.

Sylvan Detox offers many non-traditional therapies to supplement the medically accepted addiction treatment modalities. These include sound therapy, yoga, massage, breath work, saltwater therapy, fitness work, nutrition counseling and spirituality.

All programs are offered in a deluxe environment that includes semi-private accommodations and comfort items that enhance the client’s physical and mental well-being.

The facility is designed with modern furniture and fixtures and offers spacious common rooms with diversions like video games, foosball and corn hole. Other amenities include a 24-hour snack area stocked with treats and an outdoor patio with a barbecue. The security team is on duty 24 hours a day.

These comfort items are not offered to pamper residents but to create an environment conducive to recovery. Rejecting the old rehab model in which the environment is drab and clinical, with minimal amenities, Sylvan believes the setting should be comfortable and welcoming. This allows the client to focus on their recovery. It tells them they are valued and that life without drugs or alcohol can be pleasant and cheerful.

Recovery is an ongoing process that doesn’t stop when rehab ends. Sylvan supports its clients as long as they need, starting with a personalized aftercare plan to continue their sobriety in everyday life. In addition, they have access to alumni support programs where they can connect with a community that shares their experience.

The Sylvan Detox intake team is available around the clock to help anyone get started on their recovery journey. For information, visit Sylvan Detox or call 818-308-3099.

###

For more information about Sylvan Alcohol Treatment Center Los Angeles, contact the company here:



Sylvan Alcohol Treatment Center Los Angeles

(818) 308-3099

22703 Sylvan St Woodland Hills, CA 91367



