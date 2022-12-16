Investor calendar 2023

English Estonian

In 2023 AS Merko Ehitus will publish its consolidated financial results according to the schedule below:



Date Event

9 February 2023

2022 12 months and 4th quarter unaudited interim report

6 April 2023

Audited Annual Report 2022

5 May 2023

2023 3 months unaudited interim report

3 August 2023

2023 6 months and 2nd quarter unaudited interim report

2 November 2023

2023 9 months and 3rd quarter unaudited interim report





The annual general meeting of shareholders for approval of 2022 annual report will take place in the second quarter of 2023. Exact time and location will be notified accordingly.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee