Treatment-Resistant Depression Therapeutics Market Value to reach US$ 4 Billion by 2033; NMDA Drugs to account for 49% of all Treatments: Future Market Insights, Inc. Report

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Treatment-Resistant Depression Therapeutics Market is experiencing rapid growth as the prevalence of depression and anxiety disorders amongst adults continues to rise, compounded by an aging population. By 2033 it's projected to reach US$4.0 Billion in accumulated value due entirely new treatments being developed through innovative routes such as nasal inhalants or direct intravenous administration - offering relief where traditional methods have failed previously.



Despite the common use of traditional antidepressants to treat depression, they often require up to six weeks in order for patients to see an effect. However, new research has found that administering antidepressant medication through intranasal means can produce better results more quickly - within a mere 24 hours! This was showcased by Novartis Pharmaceuticals' upcoming pipeline antidepressant MIJ821 and published in January 2022's edition of Pharmacopsychiatry magazine; where clinical trials saw participants demonstrate significant reductions in depressive episodes after only one day..

Request Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15965

In addition, the overall findings displayed that treatment with intranasal esketamine in amalgamation with a novel oral antidepressant was more efficient than a placebo plus an oral administration. The intranasal esketamine showcased a prompt drop of depressive symptoms and postponed its relapse time. Furthermore, such increasing research & development for advanced drugs through other routes of administration is projected to surge the demand for drugs, thereby augmenting the overall market growth.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), prevalence of mental health disorders as well as conditions is increasing across the globe. There has been a 13% increase in mental health conditions and other depressive disorders in the last decade. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), in 2020, among adolescents between ages 12 and 17, 17.0% (about 4.1 million population) had major depressive episode (MDE), and 12% (about 2.9 million people) had MDE with severe impairment.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global Treatment-Resistant Depression Therapeutics market was valued at US$ 1.55 Billion by 2022-end

From 2018 to 2022, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 3.3%

By drug type, the NMDA segment of the market constitutes the bulk of the market with a market share of 49%

By Distribution Channel, the Hospital Pharmacies segment dominates the market with a share of 47%

From 2023 to 2033, Treatment-Resistant Depression Therapeutics sales are expected to flourish at a CAGR of 9.0%.

By 2033, the market value of Treatment-Resistant Depression Therapeutics is expected to reach US$ 4.0 Billion

“The rising geriatric population is one of the factors that is anticipated to boost the growth of treatment-resistance depression treatment market, as the treatment-resistance depression treatment is high in this age group population,” remarks an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the Treatment-Resistant Depression Therapeutics market are Janssen Global Services, LLC, AbbVie Inc., Sandoz International GmbH (Novartis AG), H. Lundbeck A/S, Par Pharmaceutical (Endo International plc), Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and AstraZeneca, among others.

Get 30% Discount Before it’s Gone – Buy Now @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15965

Recent Developments:

In August 2022, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC initiated Phase IIa clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of MK-1942 among treatment-resistant depression patients.

In July 2022, Novartis Pharmaceuticals announced that it would initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial of MIJ821 (ketamine) for treatment-resistant depressive disorders in September 2022.

In May 2022, COMPASS Pathways presented positive data for Phase IIb study of COMP360 psilocybin therapy for Treatment-Resistant Depression Therapeutics at the American Psychiatric Association annual meeting in New Orleans.

In February 2022, Denova Biopharma secured U.S. FDA approval to initiate a Phase 2b clinical trial to analyze the efficacy and safety of DB104 (liafensine) in patients with treatment-resistant mood disorder.

Know More About What the Treatment-Resistant Depression Therapeutics Market Repost Covers

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global Treatment-Resistant Depression Therapeutics market, providing historical data for 2018-2022 and forecast statistics from 2023-2033.

To understand opportunities in the Treatment-Resistant Depression Therapeutics market, the market is segmented on the basis of drug type, and distribution channel across five major regions.

Key Segments Covered in the Treatment-Resistant Depression Therapeutics Industry Analysis

Treatment-Resistant Depression Therapeutics Market by Drug Type:

NMDA

Antidepressants

Antipsychotics

Others

Treatment-Resistant Depression Therapeutics Market by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies





Treatment-Resistant Depression Therapeutics Market by Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-15965

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.1.1. Drivers

3.1.2. Restraints

3.1.3. Opportunity

3.1.4. Trends

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Investment Feasibility Matrix

Browse Full Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/treatment-resistant-depression-treatment-market

About the Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

The healthcare team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis on key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Have a Look at Related Reports of Healthcare domain

Endoscopic Closure Systems Market: Global endoscopic closure systems market demand is anticipated to be valued at US$ 294.4 Million in 2022, forecast a CAGR of 6.3% to be valued at US$ 579.4 Million from 2022 to 2032.

Companion Diagnostics Market: The global companion diagnostics market is predicted to garner a revenue of about US$ 5152.064939 million by 2032, up from US$ 2452.653722 million in 2022 with a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Cell-Free Fetal DNA Testing Market: The cell-free fetal DNA testing market is to capture a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period. The market is projected to be valued at US$ 1,349.54 million in 2022, and is likely to be valued at US$ 3,797.53 million by 2032.

Gastrointestinal Rare Diseases Treatment Market: The global gastrointestinal rare diseases treatment market is expected to accumulate a value of US$ 1,965 Million by registering a CAGR of 3.7% in the forecast period 2022-2032.

Functional Electrical Stimulation Market: The global functional electric stimulation market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 600 Million in 2022, forecast a CAGR of 4.1% to be valued at US$ 897 Million from 2022 to 2032.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com